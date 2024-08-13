Food & Drink

Cynthia Bombe: Serving Miss SA contestants desserts chef's highlight

Pastry chef shares delicious fudge and caramel scones recipe

13 August 2024 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Sous chef at Times Square Cynthia Bombe.
Image: Supplied.

Pastry chef Cynthia Bombe says curating the dessert menu for attendees at the crowning of Miss SA at the weekend at SunBet Arena in Pretoria was the highlight of her career.   

The 28-year-old from Diepkloof, Soweto, was recently promoted to sous chef for Times Square food and beverage.

This was a major leap from her previous role, where she was a pastry chef at the casino for five years.

“Serving Miss SA contestants was such an exciting experience. We served them different tasty and healthy desserts with every meal during their weeklong stay, all while in the back of our minds knowing that one of them would be the next Miss SA,” says Bombe.

“Some of the desserts on the menu for Miss SA contestants were the cappuccino cheesecake, cherry and almond tea cakes, lemon chiffon and berry cheesecakes. They loved the panna cotta dessert more, so we made sure that we made extra but played around with the different flavours.   

“Part of my new role is to oversee functions, to ensure the food is out on time and that there are no complaints. I must delegate to the junior chefs, manage orders to ensure stock continuity and make sure that the department runs smoothly.”

Desserts served to Miss SA contestants.
Image: Supplied.

After the death of her father when she was in grade 3, Bombe’s mother took the role of sole provider by selling scones and jam tarts to take care of her four children.

“My mom was unemployed, so baking was one of the ways she provided for us. She made killer scones and jam tarts and people would buy from her,” she says.

“Her love for baking poured into my interest in food and baking. As a young girl, I would attempt to put together a baking mixture whenever she was not around. Upon her return, she would say I was wasting her flour.

“She saw that it [baking] was something I loved and when time went on, we baked together.” 

In 2015, Bombe worked a year at Burger King at Mall of the South in Johannesburg South.   

“My experience there opened my eyes to the culinary industry and affirmed my interest in culinary arts,” says Bombe.

Bombe holds a chef's certificate in food preparation from the HTA School of Culinary Art.   

“Fortunately, my sister was supportive and she took me to school in 2016,” she says.

“I moved to Pretoria in 2017 after completing my chef’s certificate where I began as a commis chef which is a junior cook with Times Square.” 

On her off days, Bombe creates content for her Facebook page Oven Time with Chef Bombe and sells cakes and pastries back home at Diepkloof.   

Bombe has a three-year-old son Oatlegile.

“I see myself opening a patisserie and culinary school to advance and take pastry and desserts to another level,” she says.

Desserts served to Miss SA contestants.
Image: Supplied.

Fudge and caramel scones 

Ingredients 

  • 375g all-purpose flour
  • 130g sugar
  • 15g baking powder
  • 5g salt
  • 125g butter
  • 250ml buttermilk 
  • 2 eggs 
  • 10ml caramel essence
  • 150g chopped fudge 
  • Cookie cutter 
  • Basting brush

Method 

  • Preheat oven to 180. 
  • In a large bowl sift flour and baking powder.
  • Add the salt, chopped fudge pieces and butter.
  • Rub the mixture with your fingertips until it resembles small breadcrumbs.
Desserts served to Miss SA contestants.
Image: Supplied,
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, 2 eggs and caramel essence.
  • Gently pour the mixture into the flour mix.
  • Combine all ingredients until it forms a dough. 
  • Lightly dust flour on a dry flat surface. 
  • Place a portion of the dough in the middle of the dusted flour and roll it out to 2cm thickness. 
  • Using a cookie cutter of your choice, cut out into desired shapes. 
  • Place on a lightly greased baking tray evenly spaced. 
  • To egg wash your scones, mix an egg and milk in a small bowl. Using a basting brush or spoon, smooth the mixture onto the scones. 
  • Place into oven and bake at 165 °C for 20 – 25 min. 
  • Serve and enjoy.

