After the death of her father when she was in grade 3, Bombe’s mother took the role of sole provider by selling scones and jam tarts to take care of her four children.
“My mom was unemployed, so baking was one of the ways she provided for us. She made killer scones and jam tarts and people would buy from her,” she says.
“Her love for baking poured into my interest in food and baking. As a young girl, I would attempt to put together a baking mixture whenever she was not around. Upon her return, she would say I was wasting her flour.
“She saw that it [baking] was something I loved and when time went on, we baked together.”
In 2015, Bombe worked a year at Burger King at Mall of the South in Johannesburg South.
“My experience there opened my eyes to the culinary industry and affirmed my interest in culinary arts,” says Bombe.
Bombe holds a chef's certificate in food preparation from the HTA School of Culinary Art.
“Fortunately, my sister was supportive and she took me to school in 2016,” she says.
“I moved to Pretoria in 2017 after completing my chef’s certificate where I began as a commis chef which is a junior cook with Times Square.”
On her off days, Bombe creates content for her Facebook page Oven Time with Chef Bombe and sells cakes and pastries back home at Diepkloof.
Bombe has a three-year-old son Oatlegile.
“I see myself opening a patisserie and culinary school to advance and take pastry and desserts to another level,” she says.
Cynthia Bombe: Serving Miss SA contestants desserts chef's highlight
Pastry chef shares delicious fudge and caramel scones recipe
Image: Supplied.
Pastry chef Cynthia Bombe says curating the dessert menu for attendees at the crowning of Miss SA at the weekend at SunBet Arena in Pretoria was the highlight of her career.
The 28-year-old from Diepkloof, Soweto, was recently promoted to sous chef for Times Square food and beverage.
This was a major leap from her previous role, where she was a pastry chef at the casino for five years.
“Serving Miss SA contestants was such an exciting experience. We served them different tasty and healthy desserts with every meal during their weeklong stay, all while in the back of our minds knowing that one of them would be the next Miss SA,” says Bombe.
“Some of the desserts on the menu for Miss SA contestants were the cappuccino cheesecake, cherry and almond tea cakes, lemon chiffon and berry cheesecakes. They loved the panna cotta dessert more, so we made sure that we made extra but played around with the different flavours.
“Part of my new role is to oversee functions, to ensure the food is out on time and that there are no complaints. I must delegate to the junior chefs, manage orders to ensure stock continuity and make sure that the department runs smoothly.”
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
