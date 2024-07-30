Food & Drink

Spotlight on women winemakers at SA wine expo

27 exhibitors showcase local wines

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 30 July 2024 - 11:29
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Winemaker and exhibitor Zoleka Tengimfene sharing her expertise on wines
Image: SUPPLIED

SA women entrepreneurs savoured the succulent success of winemaking at the third annual Proudly South African Local Wine Expo at the weekend.

Held over three days at the Prison Break Market in Lone Hill, north of Johannesburg, scores of wine enthusiasts and collectors gathered to indulge in Mzansi’s proudest export.   

Stemware in hand, attendees swished and swirled their goblets with a selection of wines from 27 exhibitors that make up the outstanding crop of local wineries that SA has on offer.   

 

Zoleka Wines   

The smooth Xhosa dialect of winemaker Zoleka Tengimfene coated her words as she detailed how she went from exporting wines to having her own.   

“I used to sell the Ses’fikile and Zulu Girl wines and that’s where my passion started,” she says pointing at their stalls on the exhibition floor.

“Zoleka Wines is the synergy of two Southern African cultures and we come together and that’s where we started.”

The 59-year-old Langa in Cape Town, native embarked on carving out her wine route after a vacation to Angola during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. However, Tengimfene was unaware she would begin the journey with a broken heart after losing her husband.

“The branding on the bottles appears to be pieces, they resemble glass and signify my broken heart. When I was selling my friend's wines my husband kept saying to me that one day you will have your wine,” she says.   

“These wines [Zoleka Wines] say to me ‘Zo, now your heart has been put back together.’ I had come from a place of loss, but coming out I’ve got something that I love in hand.”

 

Ses’fikile Wines 

Nondumiso Pikashe
Image: FACEBOOK

 

Not one to shy away from the politics of the tight-lipped wine industry, retired educator and winemaker Nondumiso Pikashe says becoming a winemaker has fuelled her to continue to open doors to career opportunities for students.   

“Coming from a teaching background, part of my role as a winemaker was to expose the students to different career paths. When I ventured into the wine industry, I felt I needed to continue where I left off,” she says.

“There are opportunities for young people within the industry – our children can be food and wine pairing experts, [there is] work in the distribution and logistics space, export space and wine ambassadors.”

The 57-year-old says she had a fulfilling career as an educator and was ready to step into a new challenge and demystify the world of winemaking.

“It's a difficult industry, not only because it's shaped in a particular way as wine is often projected as elitist and only for the selected few. You need to empower yourself should you wish to navigate the space,” she says. 

 

Randela Wines

Phumla Randela
Image: FACEBOOK

Founded by winemaker and accountant Phumla Randela, she desires to preserve her family legacy in the same way wine is preserved.   

“I’m pushing the family legacy through my passion for wine. Before becoming a winemaker, I drank wine, attended expositions and was a collector. I came across a black-owned wine brand and I got inspired that one day I’ll have my wine and here I am,” Randela says.

The 34-year-old who founded her family sake wine brand in 2021 believes that the brand will become renowned globally in the coming five years.

“In five years, we envision to be in the African and European markets. It could even happen sooner as we have a couple of engagements lined up,” she says.

Isobho lamathambo (Meaty bones with butter beans soup) by Nompumelelo Nkosi

Meaty bones with butter beans soup by Nompumelelo Nkosi
Image: SUPPLIED

 Ingredients

  • 2 stalks of celery, chopped 
  • 4-6 sticks of carrots, diced 
  • 1 cup (250g) of mixed red and green peppers, chopped
  • 1 medium red onion, chopped 
  • 500g of meaty bones 
  • Aromat chilly beef seasoning
  • 250g butter beans 
  • Half glass of red wine 
  • 2 Knorrox stock cubes
  • 2 tbsp of tomato paste 
  • 50g butter
  • 2 tbsp cooking oil 
  • 3 cups (750ml) water
  • 2-3 bay leaves
  • 1 tin of tomato purée

 Method

  • On a flat surface, season your meaty bones with Aromat chilli beef 
  • In a deep saucepan, brown the meaty bones by adding them with butter (or oil). Ensure that the meat is done on all sides.
  • To the browned meaty bones, add your chopped red onions, celery, mixed peppers and diced carrots
  • In a separate bowl, dissolve the Knorrox cubes in water. Once completely dissolved, squeeze the tomato paste into the saucepan and combine. 
  • Add the mix to meaty bones
  • Finish off with half a cup of red wine of your choice and close the saucepan. 
  • After 20 minutes add the bay leaves and tomato purée. 
  • Add the soaked butter beans into the mixture and let it cook for an hour and half. 
  • Serve with garlic-buttered or stemmed bread and glass of wine
Delicious food creations by digital content creator Nompumelelo Nkosi
Image: SUPPLIED
Delicious food creations by digital content creator Nompumelelo Nkosi
Image: SUPPLIED
Expo-attendees savouring the wine offerings at the Proudly South African Local Wine expo at Prison Break Market, Johannesburg
Image: SUPPLIED
Guests enjoy the selection of wines at the Proudly South African Local Wines expo at Lonehill, Johannesburg
Image: Supplied
Guests had the opportunity to sample the Randela Wines red blend wines
Image: supplied
Wining tasting was on the menu at the Proudly South African Local Wines expo in Lonehill, Johannesburg
Image: supplied
Wine exhibitors displayed their wines brands to attract passerbys at the expo floor
Image: supplied

