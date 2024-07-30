The smooth Xhosa dialect of winemaker Zoleka Tengimfene coated her words as she detailed how she went from exporting wines to having her own.
Spotlight on women winemakers at SA wine expo
27 exhibitors showcase local wines
SA women entrepreneurs savoured the succulent success of winemaking at the third annual Proudly South African Local Wine Expo at the weekend.
Held over three days at the Prison Break Market in Lone Hill, north of Johannesburg, scores of wine enthusiasts and collectors gathered to indulge in Mzansi’s proudest export.
Stemware in hand, attendees swished and swirled their goblets with a selection of wines from 27 exhibitors that make up the outstanding crop of local wineries that SA has on offer.
Zoleka Wines
Not one to shy away from the politics of the tight-lipped wine industry, retired educator and winemaker Nondumiso Pikashe says becoming a winemaker has fuelled her to continue to open doors to career opportunities for students.
“Coming from a teaching background, part of my role as a winemaker was to expose the students to different career paths. When I ventured into the wine industry, I felt I needed to continue where I left off,” she says.
“There are opportunities for young people within the industry – our children can be food and wine pairing experts, [there is] work in the distribution and logistics space, export space and wine ambassadors.”
The 57-year-old says she had a fulfilling career as an educator and was ready to step into a new challenge and demystify the world of winemaking.
“It's a difficult industry, not only because it's shaped in a particular way as wine is often projected as elitist and only for the selected few. You need to empower yourself should you wish to navigate the space,” she says.
Randela Wines
Founded by winemaker and accountant Phumla Randela, she desires to preserve her family legacy in the same way wine is preserved.
“I’m pushing the family legacy through my passion for wine. Before becoming a winemaker, I drank wine, attended expositions and was a collector. I came across a black-owned wine brand and I got inspired that one day I’ll have my wine and here I am,” Randela says.
The 34-year-old who founded her family sake wine brand in 2021 believes that the brand will become renowned globally in the coming five years.
“In five years, we envision to be in the African and European markets. It could even happen sooner as we have a couple of engagements lined up,” she says.
