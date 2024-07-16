Cue the Durban fish curry – the flavoursome and distinct fish flavour mellows out with the spiciness of the curry.
Indian-inspired roti flatbread by Mpumelelo Dhlamini
Dipping roti in fresh curry or stew is a meal to enjoy in winter
Enjoy Indian — inspired roti flatbread recipe below
Image: SUPPLIED
When it comes to winter dishes, nothing is more satisfying than tearing off some bread and scooping up delicious stews, casseroles and curries – and in SA we love our curries on the spicy side.
For our selection of mouthwatering curries, we take a sho't left to the home of all spicy food in Durban, where the famed home-grown lamb and fish curry battle it out to take centre stage on our plates.
“Growing up in an Indian home, curry was a part of our upbringing and traditional Durban lamb curry is what I grew up eating. It's the most famous curry in Durban,” says Durbanite and executive chef at Radisson Red Rosebank, Keegan Maistry.
“The lamb curry or mutton bunny chow is found in the popular curry and bread combination known as a bunny chow.”
The 37-year-old grew up in Phoenix, north of Durban. Maistry has worked in renowned hotels along the eThekwini coastline, mastering his speciality in Indian buffet and fine dining in the mid-2000s.
After perfecting his culinary craft in the US, Maistry landed back in Mzansi and found himself in the kitchen of Singita Sabi Sand luxury resort, in Mpumalanga, in 2017. He moved up to Johannesburg and called it home.
Now Maistry is firing up palettes of diners with a unique culinary charter with the RED Spice Route menu inspired by his Durban-Indian heritage with local side dishes and condiments to mellow out unexpected heat.
“The menu features local curries and condiments such as the peanut and mint chutney, vegetable pickle or atchar. For an international flare, we offer local guests authentic traditional New Delhi-style butter chicken and vegetable curry,” Maistry says.
Image: SUPPLIED
Cue the Durban fish curry – the flavoursome and distinct fish flavour mellows out with the spiciness of the curry.
“The Indian Ocean is near us [in Durban] for fresh produce. When we are making prawn curry or fish curry, it is locally sourced, it's super fresh and delicious,” he said.
“The tamarind spice gives the fish curry its unique flavour. The fish curry is an acquired taste with a pungent flavour and has a balance of heat, spice and sour notes.
“Whenever we speak of curry we refer to a base on onions, spices, ginger, garlic and tomatoes. From that, you can create any curry, be it chicken, beef, lamb, or fish.
“The difference with the fish curry is tamarind, finishing it off with garlic and brinjal or eggplant. Traditionally we eat it with a soft porridge, sooji.”
Too spicy?
“If you are eating a curry, it's got to be spicy,” Maistry said, amused.
“I suggest a raita salad, combining yoghurt, mint, cucumber and cumin to cool down the heat.”
What’s the secret to keeping the fish from falling apart in the curry and becoming a fish mush?
“A muscle cracker like white salmon, barracuda or fresh hake. Something that is firm and will absorb the flavour and goodness and not break into the curry and become mushy. We want it to hold firm up until we dish it up,” he says
Whether you seek the filling flavoursome lamb curry stuffed in toasted loaf for a bunny chow or a spellbinding fish curry paired with sooji for an authentic Indian food adventure, the choices are endless.
Indian-inspired roti flatbread by Mpumelelo Dhlamini
Image: SUPPLIED
Ingredients
Method
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
