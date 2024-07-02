Love for culinary arts prides restaurant’s head chef with plating

The architectural feat of the contemporary Michelangelo Towers sits at the heartbeat of Sandton’s central business district.
Seeking to tower itself into culinary heights of fine dining is Roar Bistro & Bar restaurant. Upon arrival into the grand hotel foyer, opaque glass doors open to the establishment where I’m greeted by newly-minted head chef Thabang Mohapi.
Dazzling luxury vehicles make a beeline to the entrance as guests are lured into the restaurant interior by the soulful and melodic accompaniment of a live jazz band.
Three months into his reign as head chef, the 39-year-old’s stately physique fills his embroidered white apron with black slacks, complete with a black cap worn backwards.
“I’m a guy from Tembisa, I’m always like that,” he says with finesse.
Mohapi’s idiosyncratic cooking methods extend from his stylish dress sense into culinary magic.
“My original career plan was to be an aircraft engineer but due to finances that’s how I ended up here. I’m glad to have fallen into another plan because I am falling in love with it. I’ve found joy and my home is in the kitchen,” he says.
“I have been in culinary arts since 2005 and have worked at the Kream, Aurum and Food Lover’s kitchen. Throughout my career, I have worked myself up from scullery to head chef where I am today.”
The interiors of Roar Bistro & Bar are an exuberant fusion of vibrant water colours matched with a mural of a lion with muted suede chairs and sturdy tables tucked into every corner.
Taste buds intrigued guests are immersed in the fragrant as plates make their way to the tables accompanied by a melodic live band that melts guests into the Friday evening.
“The creation behind the original concept of Roar was to have African tapas-styled dishes. However, I started looking at the type of clientele that comes into the restaurant. It’s people who are more into African-cooked food but want finedining, so why don’t you create an Afro contempt fusion that would combine everything?,” he says.
Love for culinary arts prides restaurant's head chef with plating
Thabang Mohapi loves paying attention to detail
Image: SUPPLIED
“We wanted to create something different to everyone; if you came as a group of three, one person could have mogodu, another salmon and the other prawns. It’s a combination of everything.”
Oohs and aahs crawl cross the dining floor as the menu tasting commence with every dish flying out of the kitchen. The menu features homely dishes with mogodu and steamed bread to elegant salmon and black rice plated up to perfection – a favourite for Mohapi.
“Salmon with black rice, pea puree, black pepper aioli, salsa verde and braised fennel is the dish that best describes who Thabang is. I love paying attention to detail when I plate and cook and this dish allows me to do so,” he says.
“One thing is my biggest dream now is to have a restaurant like this at Tembisa. Something of the likes of Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi. Fine dining whereby you have all these fancy things; nice service and great waiters.
“It’s not only about the suburbs, but it’s also doable ekasi. If people can drive from the townships to the suburbs, it means there is a demand. If there is a clientele and consistency of food, it’s doable.”
Mohapi prides himself with plating, which he believes says a lot about him.
“The choice to have a plated menu tasting versus a harvest table was to showcase what you are putting on the plate, the food and the experience you are getting. Everything that is here is you and everything that’s going to be plated is you,” he says.
