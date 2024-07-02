Food & Drink

Love for culinary arts prides restaurant’s head chef with plating

Thabang Mohapi loves paying attention to detail

02 July 2024 - 10:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Thabang Mohapi, Head Chef at Roar Bistro and Bar
Thabang Mohapi, Head Chef at Roar Bistro and Bar
Image: SUPPLIED

The architectural feat of the contemporary Michelangelo Towers sits at the heartbeat of Sandton’s central business district.  

Seeking to tower itself into culinary heights of fine dining is Roar Bistro & Bar restaurant. Upon arrival into the grand hotel foyer, opaque glass doors open to the establishment where I’m greeted by newly-minted head chef Thabang Mohapi.  

Dazzling luxury vehicles make a beeline to the entrance as guests are lured into the restaurant interior by the soulful and melodic accompaniment of a live jazz band.   

Three months into his reign as head chef, the 39-year-old’s stately physique fills his embroidered white apron with black slacks, complete with a black cap worn backwards.

“I’m a guy from Tembisa, I’m always like that,” he says with finesse.   

Mohapi’s idiosyncratic cooking methods extend from his stylish dress sense into culinary magic.  

“My original career plan was to be an aircraft engineer but due to finances that’s how I ended up here. I’m glad to have fallen into another plan because I am falling in love with it. I’ve found joy and my home is in the kitchen,” he says. 

“I have been in culinary arts since 2005 and have worked at the Kream, Aurum and Food Lover’s kitchen. Throughout my career, I have worked myself up from scullery to head chef where I am today.”  

The interiors of Roar Bistro & Bar are an exuberant fusion of vibrant water colours matched with a mural of a lion with muted suede chairs and sturdy tables tucked into every corner.  

Taste buds intrigued guests are immersed in the fragrant as plates make their way to the tables accompanied by a melodic live band that melts guests into the Friday evening.  

“The creation behind the original concept of Roar was to have African tapas-styled dishes. However, I started looking at the type of clientele that comes into the restaurant. It’s people who are more into African-cooked food but want finedining, so why don’t you create an Afro contempt fusion that would combine everything?,” he says.  

Diners are treated to a fine dining experience at Roar Bistro and Bar
Diners are treated to a fine dining experience at Roar Bistro and Bar
Image: SUPPLIED
Roar Bistro & Bar at the Michelangelo Towers, Sandton
Roar Bistro & Bar at the Michelangelo Towers, Sandton
Image: SUPPLIED

“We wanted to create something different to everyone; if you came as a group of three, one person could have mogodu, another salmon and the other prawns. It’s a combination of everything.”  

Oohs and aahs crawl cross the dining floor as the menu tasting commence with every dish flying out of the kitchen. The menu features homely dishes with mogodu and steamed bread to elegant salmon and black rice plated up to perfection – a favourite for Mohapi.  

“Salmon with black rice, pea puree, black pepper aioli, salsa verde and braised fennel is the dish that best describes who Thabang is. I love paying attention to detail when I plate and cook and this dish allows me to do so,” he says.

“One thing is my biggest dream now is to have a restaurant like this at Tembisa. Something of the likes of Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi. Fine dining whereby you have all these fancy things; nice service and great waiters.   

“It’s not only about the suburbs, but it’s also doable ekasi. If people can drive from the townships to the suburbs, it means there is a demand. If there is a clientele and consistency of food, it’s doable.”  

Mohapi prides himself with plating, which he believes says a lot about him.  

“The choice to have a plated menu tasting versus a harvest table was to showcase what you are putting on the plate, the food and the experience you are getting. Everything that is here is you and everything that’s going to be plated is you,” he says.

Springbok venison carpaccio  

Ingredients 

  • 40 g carpaccio 
  • 20g fresh rocket  
  • 25g Pecorino cheese  
  • 20 ml honey  
  • 25g balsamic vinegar  
  • 5g mixed herbs  
  • 30ml olive oil 0.030ml 
  • 50g mustard  
  • 10g breadcrumbs  
  • 5g ginger biscuits  
  • salt and pepper to taste  

Method 

  • Roast breadcrumbs crumbs till golden brown, mix with ginger biscuits and herbs. 
  • In food processor, mix balsamic and honey pinch of salt and pepper and blend for three minutes or until dressing is combined.  
  • In clean mixing bowl, add rocket parmesan cheese and dressing mix the salad.  
  • Add a packet of carpaccio springbok slices on plate with crumbs on the side with rocket salad and serve.
Interiors of the Roar Bistro and Bar at the Michelangelo Towers, Sandton
Interiors of the Roar Bistro and Bar at the Michelangelo Towers, Sandton
Image: supplied
Delicious dishes created by Chef Thabang Mohapi
Delicious dishes created by Chef Thabang Mohapi
Image: SUPPLIED
Roar Bistro and Bar at the Michelangelo Towers, Sandton
Roar Bistro and Bar at the Michelangelo Towers, Sandton
Image: SUPPLIED
Fine dining offering at Roar Bistro and Bar
Fine dining offering at Roar Bistro and Bar
Image: supplied

How to throw the perfect GRWM party for the Durban July

SPONSORED | Level up your get-ready-with-me game and have a fabulous pre-event celebration with Chateau Del Rei
S Mag
1 week ago

Designer Mpumelelo Dhlamini cooks up a storm in memory of late dad

Fashion designer Mpumelelo Dhlamini’s viral food platform Umpheko is a finger-licking story of a family that honours the memory of his late father.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Donaldson Madubela shines spotlight on delicious versatility of SA produce

Donaldson Madubela enjoys shining the spotlight on the delicious versatility of SA produce – elevating beloved family favourite dishes and plating ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Happy Father's Day from Mpumelelo Dhlamini

Mpumelelo Dhlamini is running an hour late when he calls me to help him unpack crockery, cooking utensils, and groceries from his car. Based in ...
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town