Donaldson Madubela shines spotlight on delicious versatility of SA produce
Executive chef promises diners intimate gastronomical dining experience
Donaldson Madubela enjoys shining the spotlight on the delicious versatility of SA produce – elevating beloved family favourite dishes and plating them on fine dining tables.
“I looked at ingredients we could use that represent SA internationally and also diners would enjoy – but elevate it to a fine dining experience,” the 38-year-old executive chef of Level Four restaurant on Southern Sun’s quaint 54 on Bath Hotel in Rosebank.
“In SA we are known for our great produce. A favourite SA dish is the orange, beetroot and feta salad – when you make it into a culinary masterpiece and the beetroot cannelloni with feta creme and orange pearls was born,” he says.
“Cannelloni is an Italian pasta that can be stuffed, but we make it out of beetroot. We don’t take the oranges as they are, but we shape them to mimic orange caviar pearls and the feta cheese goes inside the cannelloni as the mousse.”
Madubela this month celebrates his first year in the position and back in SA. Before then, he was a chef at the luxurious Kunaavashi resort, Maldives.
Madubela spent a large part of his career crafting and perfecting his culinary skillset by plating five-star dishes to private guests on Seychelles and Mozambican resorts. He believes this gave him a rare insight into the makings of a personalised dining experience.
Pan seared Silvers served with leek mosaic and lemon, garlic & basil sauce
Ingredients
Leek mosaic
Ingredients
Method
Chef's Tip:The fish cooks quite quickly, be gentle when searing it in the pan
