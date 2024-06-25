Food & Drink

Donaldson Madubela shines spotlight on delicious versatility of SA produce

Executive chef promises diners intimate gastronomical dining experience

25 June 2024 - 07:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Chef Donaldson Madubela
Image: SUPPLIED

Donaldson Madubela enjoys shining the spotlight on the delicious versatility of SA produce – elevating beloved family favourite dishes and plating them on fine dining tables.  

“I looked at ingredients we could use that represent SA internationally and also diners would enjoy – but elevate it to a fine dining experience,” the 38-year-old executive chef of Level Four restaurant on Southern Sun’s quaint 54 on Bath Hotel in Rosebank.  

“In SA we are known for our great produce. A favourite SA dish is the orange, beetroot and feta salad – when you make it into a culinary masterpiece and the beetroot cannelloni with feta creme and orange pearls was born,” he says.  

“Cannelloni is an Italian pasta that can be stuffed, but we make it out of beetroot. We don’t take the oranges as they are, but we shape them to mimic orange caviar pearls and the feta cheese goes inside the cannelloni as the mousse.” 

Madubela this month celebrates his first year in the position and back in SA. Before then, he was a chef at the luxurious Kunaavashi resort, Maldives.  

Madubela spent a large part of his career crafting and perfecting his culinary skillset by plating five-star dishes to private guests on Seychelles and Mozambican resorts. He believes this gave him a rare insight into the makings of a personalised dining experience.  

 

Beetroot cannelloni with feta creme and orange pearls
Image: supplied

“I brought that knowledge and experience back to SA,” he says 

“When I started out in my career, I realised many guests don’t see how the food is cooked. Many chefs have lost communication with the guests, and that’s what SA cuisine needs.”

Walking the tightrope between global food trends and health-conscious palettes, The Chef’s Table at 54 on Bath promises diners an intimate gastronomical dining experience.  

“Bringing The Chef’s Table into the kitchen would create that personalised touch where we would know every guest needs and dislikes – you get to understand people and that’s the only way to get it,” says Madubela.

Permitting only four diners per seating, guests are thrust into the world of the inner workings of a restaurant kitchen with Madubela commandeering his team through an ambitious nine-course menu. Meals are inspired by Mzansi flavours breaded in Mediterranean dishes with a French cooking style such as the beetroot cannelloni. 

Madubela promises the dishes are light and that you won’t leave overly full.   

People often say they feel that they are in the middle of Hell’s Kitchen – that’s what they are calling it. People who watch food programmes like Hell’s Kitchen or Iron Chef, people love the concept,” he says amused. 

The Vanderbijlpark, in the Vaal, native’s dream to be a chef was ignited by his father’s delicious meals.  

“I was a big fan of my dad’s cooking. He would wake up early on Sunday mornings to do a family roast and that’s where it started. It would get to the point that I would get impatient waiting for the food. Between him and my mom, he was the better cook as far as I’m concerned,” he says. 

Although both his parents are late, Madubela kept his father’s legacy alive by recreating his favourite meal, Indian chicken curry in unique global offerings.

The Chef's Table at 54 on Bath Hotel, Rosebank
Image: supplied
Offering at The Chef's Table dining experience
Image: supplied

Pan seared Silvers served with leek mosaic and lemon, garlic & basil sauce 

Ingredients 

  • 180g Silvers fish fillet 
  • 1 whole lemon 
  • 20ml butter 
  • 5g garlic 
  • 1g thyme 
  • lemon garlic sauce 
  • 250ml fresh cream 
  • 50g finely chopped garlic 
  • 20g finely chopped white onion 
  • 25g unsalted butter 
  • 50ml white wine 
  • 2g fresh thyme 
  • salt and pepper  

Leek mosaic

Ingredients 

  • 500g (5 each 10 cm long) Fresh leeks 
  • 4 each dry Nori seaweed sheets 
  • 50ML white wine 
  • 1L vegetable stock 
  • basil oil 
  • 250g fresh basil leaves 
  • 500ml sunflower oil  

Method

  • To create garlic sauce, in a saucepan put butter and melt it, sauté onion, garlic and thyme for 1 minute. deglaze the pan with white wine and squeeze the lemon. 
  • Boil the liquid for 1 minute then add your cream to reduce till its thick in consistency season with salt and peppers to taste once ready ad few drops of basil oil to make a marble sauce 
  • For the leek mosaic, rinse leeks with running water, trim them to same length.  
  • In a roasting tray pour vegetable stock, white wine, and season with salt and pepper.  
  • Cover with tin foil and roast in the oven for 1h30min at 160 C 
  • Once cooked wrap each leek with a Nori sheet, combine all individually wrapped leeks and wrap it together with cling wrap.  
  • To make one rolled leek mosaic, slice 5 cm steaks to serve with pan-seared fish. 
  • To make the pan-seared fish, in a grill pan grill the fish add butter with garlic and thyme glaze the fish till cooked. 

Chef's Tip:The fish cooks quite quickly, be gentle when searing it in the pan

Dishes on menu at The Chef's Table
Image: supplied
Offering on the menu at The Chef's Table.
Image: supplied
Chef preparing to serve dish to guests
Image: supplied
Offering on the menu at The Chef's Table
Image: supplied
Offering at The Chef's Table dining experience
Image: supplied
Offering at The Chef's Table dining experience
Image: supplied
Chef adding final touches before sending out to guests
Image: supplied
Chef Donaldson Madubela
Image: supplied
Chef adding final touches to a dish
Image: supplied
The Chef's Table menu
Image: supplied
One of the delicious offerings at The Chef's Table.
Image: supplied
The Chef's Table chefs
Image: supplied
Offering on menu for The Che Table
Image: supplied

