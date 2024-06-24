How to throw the perfect GRWM party for the Durban July

Counting down the days to the Durban July? Why not start the festivities before you even get to the Greyville Racecourse by having a GRWM party with the girls?

Follow these tips for hosting the perfect pre-event celebration:

Set the mood

Any occasion is better with music, right? So don’t wait until the main event to have a good time. Create a themed playlist for the day that will have the girls dancing while getting ready and put everyone in a good mood ahead of the event.

Prep your makeup station

If you’re not booking a professional makeup artist, you want the process to be as seamless and stress-free as possible, so prep your vanity and set aside everything you’ll need for your look.

Make sure makeup brushes are clean and ready to go; have products, additional accessories, embellishments or lashes laid out; and position yourself next to good lighting, whether it’s natural light from a window or a ring light.

Elevate the moment

Don’t let a get-ready party feel like any other day. Make the experience more romantic by adding decorations such as balloons or scented candles for a girlie feel.

Wear luxurious satin or silk robes, lounge pyjamas, slippers and headbands Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf would approve of while getting ready.

Pour it up

What’s a pre-party without something bubbly? Bring out your best flute glasses and indulge in some Chateau Del Rei sparkling wine, available in White, Rosé or Sweet Red variants.

Say cheese

If you didn’t take a photo, did it even happen? Avoid regrets and have some photo-booth fun by setting up an area where you can take selfies or Polaroids of finished makeup looks and outfits.