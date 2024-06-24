How to throw the perfect GRWM party for the Durban July
Level up your get-ready-with-me game and have a fabulous pre-event celebration with Chateau Del Rei
Counting down the days to the Durban July? Why not start the festivities before you even get to the Greyville Racecourse by having a GRWM party with the girls?
Follow these tips for hosting the perfect pre-event celebration:
Set the mood
Any occasion is better with music, right? So don’t wait until the main event to have a good time. Create a themed playlist for the day that will have the girls dancing while getting ready and put everyone in a good mood ahead of the event.
Prep your makeup station
If you’re not booking a professional makeup artist, you want the process to be as seamless and stress-free as possible, so prep your vanity and set aside everything you’ll need for your look.
Make sure makeup brushes are clean and ready to go; have products, additional accessories, embellishments or lashes laid out; and position yourself next to good lighting, whether it’s natural light from a window or a ring light.
Elevate the moment
Don’t let a get-ready party feel like any other day. Make the experience more romantic by adding decorations such as balloons or scented candles for a girlie feel.
Wear luxurious satin or silk robes, lounge pyjamas, slippers and headbands Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf would approve of while getting ready.
Pour it up
What’s a pre-party without something bubbly? Bring out your best flute glasses and indulge in some Chateau Del Rei sparkling wine, available in White, Rosé or Sweet Red variants.
Say cheese
If you didn’t take a photo, did it even happen? Avoid regrets and have some photo-booth fun by setting up an area where you can take selfies or Polaroids of finished makeup looks and outfits.
WATCH | Go behind the scenes of the digital cover shoot with actress Sive Mabuya for S Mag's June 'Youth Month' issue with Chateau Del Rei.
Makeup: sparkle season
Have every marquee at the Durban July abuzz by letting the bubbly effervescence of Chateau Del Rei’s three sparkling wines inspire your makeup:
Wine stained
If you’re a fan of a red lip, take your cue from lips that seem softly stained from drinking red wine.
As seen at Max Mara, lips take on a diffused personality that makes deep winter hues such as burgundy, oxblood and plum feel more approachable. Swipe a bit of lipstick from the bullet onto the fingertips and gently press onto the lips, feathering slightly along the cupid’s bow and edges.
Rosé glint
Take inspiration from Chateau Del Rei’s Rosé and sweep a dose of sparkling pink across the eyes by way of glitter, shimmery eyeshadow or liner.
At Valentino, eyes were centre stage as glitter generously lined the eye crease and brow bone.
White flash
Put some sparkle in your eyes, inspired by Chateau Del Rei’s Sweet White, and swap out your black eyeliner for a show-stopping swipe of white.
At Dior, models were sent out with eyes that dazzled with bright, opaque white liquid liner hugging the waterline and lower lash line, leaving the rest of the eye space bare.
This article was sponsored by Chateau Del Rei.
Alcohol not for sale to people under 18. Drink responsibly.