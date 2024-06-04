Chef Emanuel Mnisi enjoys exploring new dishes

If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again.
Only the second time around, add a unique twist of fusing your heritage on a plate to create an incredible experience to elevate a fine dining affair. That sums up the inspirational culinary journey of 26-year-old Emanuel Mnisi, chef de partie at Southern Sun Sandton.
“Adding a contemporary twist to traditional style and fine dining is my expertise. I enjoy exploring new dishes,” he says.
Mnisi was a guest chef on 5FM’s 5 Weekend Breakfast chef segment this past weekend, where he shared with listeners his unique spin to posh up the faultless classic English breakfast.
“It was the first time cooking on the radio; we deconstructed the English breakfast to make it more contemporary; it was scrambled eggs on a bed of spinach with soy sauce, mushrooms and seared bacon with sesame seeds. Drizzled in a balsamic vinaigrette,” he tells SMag after his radio debut.
The Westdene-born, Johannesburg, is determined to scale to great heights in his culinary ambition to define the odds of his upbringing and community.
“I grew up in a one-room cottage with my mother where she worked as a domestic worker. Her job meant she only came home around 6pm in the evenings. As a child, I learnt to take care of myself. I would make after-school meals for myself and my friend,” he says.
“I was inspired to become a cook at the age of 16 and by good fortune and a generous sponsor I was accepted into Sparrow FET College where I completed a professional cookery course.”
Mnisi had trouble translating his classroom notes into the fast-paced realm of the professional kitchen of the Sandton Sun, his first gig after graduating. Not long after leaving, Mnisi landed in the kitchen of Dean Seddon for the hands-on experience he desperately needed. He was the consultant chef for Melville’s Anti-Social Club restaurant.
“I learnt plenty from Dean,” he says.
“At the time we were delivering Asian and Spanish dishes such as spicy ribs with sesame seeds. The place has a vibey personality as it welcomes people who not only come to dine but also so dance.”
Armed with culinary courage, Mnisi found his way back into Joburg’s fine dining tables.
“When I got to Southern Sun Sandton in 2022, I came with experience in cooking and sharing my ideas and I can express myself better with all the techniques I’ve learnt in the culinary cuisine thus far,” he says.
“It has been a great experience for me thus far, and I look forward to sharing more stories about myself and my heritage with every dish.”
Mnisi’s unique palette can be accredited to his upbringing which is the fusion of his Mozambican and South African heritage. Mnisi recalls how his grandmother’s Feijoada dish ushered him into a room where he served the heap spoonfuls of enjoyment to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.
“It was just before the team went to the Rugby World Cup in France last year... he enjoyed it a lot,” he says. “I learnt to cook the dish [Feijoada] from my grandmother in Mozambique whenever I would visit her and my father.
“The dish represents my ancestry and how they would combine the local indigenous dishes in Mozambique and other former Portuguese colonised countries.”
Brazilian Feijoada black bean stew with basmati rice and orange slices
Chef Emanuel Mnisi enjoys exploring new dishes
'I learnt to cook Feijoada from my granny in Moz'
Image: supplied
If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again.
Only the second time around, add a unique twist of fusing your heritage on a plate to create an incredible experience to elevate a fine dining affair. That sums up the inspirational culinary journey of 26-year-old Emanuel Mnisi, chef de partie at Southern Sun Sandton.
“Adding a contemporary twist to traditional style and fine dining is my expertise. I enjoy exploring new dishes,” he says.
Mnisi was a guest chef on 5FM’s 5 Weekend Breakfast chef segment this past weekend, where he shared with listeners his unique spin to posh up the faultless classic English breakfast.
“It was the first time cooking on the radio; we deconstructed the English breakfast to make it more contemporary; it was scrambled eggs on a bed of spinach with soy sauce, mushrooms and seared bacon with sesame seeds. Drizzled in a balsamic vinaigrette,” he tells SMag after his radio debut.
The Westdene-born, Johannesburg, is determined to scale to great heights in his culinary ambition to define the odds of his upbringing and community.
“I grew up in a one-room cottage with my mother where she worked as a domestic worker. Her job meant she only came home around 6pm in the evenings. As a child, I learnt to take care of myself. I would make after-school meals for myself and my friend,” he says.
“I was inspired to become a cook at the age of 16 and by good fortune and a generous sponsor I was accepted into Sparrow FET College where I completed a professional cookery course.”
Mnisi had trouble translating his classroom notes into the fast-paced realm of the professional kitchen of the Sandton Sun, his first gig after graduating. Not long after leaving, Mnisi landed in the kitchen of Dean Seddon for the hands-on experience he desperately needed. He was the consultant chef for Melville’s Anti-Social Club restaurant.
“I learnt plenty from Dean,” he says.
“At the time we were delivering Asian and Spanish dishes such as spicy ribs with sesame seeds. The place has a vibey personality as it welcomes people who not only come to dine but also so dance.”
Armed with culinary courage, Mnisi found his way back into Joburg’s fine dining tables.
“When I got to Southern Sun Sandton in 2022, I came with experience in cooking and sharing my ideas and I can express myself better with all the techniques I’ve learnt in the culinary cuisine thus far,” he says.
“It has been a great experience for me thus far, and I look forward to sharing more stories about myself and my heritage with every dish.”
Mnisi’s unique palette can be accredited to his upbringing which is the fusion of his Mozambican and South African heritage. Mnisi recalls how his grandmother’s Feijoada dish ushered him into a room where he served the heap spoonfuls of enjoyment to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.
“It was just before the team went to the Rugby World Cup in France last year... he enjoyed it a lot,” he says. “I learnt to cook the dish [Feijoada] from my grandmother in Mozambique whenever I would visit her and my father.
“The dish represents my ancestry and how they would combine the local indigenous dishes in Mozambique and other former Portuguese colonised countries.”
Brazilian Feijoada black bean stew with basmati rice and orange slices
Image: supplied
Ingredients
Method
Image: supplied
Kick off your Africa Day festivities by sampling mouthwatering delicacies our continent has on offer
Champagne lovers toast to return of bubbles festival
Upgrade family recipe, whip up something special on Mother's Day
Spice things up and elevate your plant-based dish this winter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos