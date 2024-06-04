Chef Emanuel Mnisi enjoys exploring new dishes

Food & Drink

Brazilian Feijoada black bean stew prepared by Chef Emanuel Mnisi is flavour-packed with his Mozambican heritage
If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again.  

Only the second time around, add a unique twist of fusing your heritage on a plate to create an incredible experience to elevate a fine dining affair. That sums up the inspirational culinary journey of 26-year-old Emanuel Mnisi, chef de partie at Southern Sun Sandton.  

“Adding a contemporary twist to traditional style and fine dining is my expertise. I enjoy exploring new dishes,” he says.

Mnisi was a guest chef on 5FM’s 5 Weekend Breakfast chef segment this past weekend, where he shared with listeners his unique spin to posh up the faultless classic English breakfast.   

“It was the first time cooking on the radio; we deconstructed the English breakfast to make it more contemporary; it was scrambled eggs on a bed of spinach with soy sauce, mushrooms and seared bacon with sesame seeds. Drizzled in a balsamic vinaigrette,” he tells SMag after his radio debut.

The Westdene-born, Johannesburg, is determined to scale to great heights in his culinary ambition to define the odds of his upbringing and community.  

“I grew up in a one-room cottage with my mother where she worked as a domestic worker. Her job meant she only came home around 6pm in the evenings. As a child, I learnt to take care of myself. I would make after-school meals for myself and my friend,” he says.  

“I was inspired to become a cook at the age of 16 and by good fortune and a generous sponsor I was accepted into Sparrow FET College where I completed a professional cookery course.”  

Mnisi had trouble translating his classroom notes into the fast-paced realm of the professional kitchen of the Sandton Sun, his first gig after graduating. Not long after leaving, Mnisi landed in the kitchen of Dean Seddon for the hands-on experience he desperately needed. He was the consultant chef for Melville’s Anti-Social Club restaurant.

“I learnt plenty from Dean,” he says.

“At the time we were delivering Asian and Spanish dishes such as spicy ribs with sesame seeds. The place has a vibey personality as it welcomes people who not only come to dine but also so dance.”  

Armed with culinary courage, Mnisi found his way back into Joburg’s fine dining tables.    

“When I got to Southern Sun Sandton in 2022, I came with experience in cooking and sharing my ideas and I can express myself better with all the techniques I’ve learnt in the culinary cuisine thus far,” he says.  

“It has been a great experience for me thus far, and I look forward to sharing more stories about myself and my heritage with every dish.”  

Mnisi’s unique palette can be accredited to his upbringing which is the fusion of his Mozambican and South African heritage. Mnisi recalls how his grandmother’s Feijoada dish ushered him into a room where he served the heap spoonfuls of enjoyment to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.    

“It was just before the team went to the Rugby World Cup in France last year... he enjoyed it a lot,” he says. “I learnt to cook the dish [Feijoada] from my grandmother in Mozambique whenever I would visit her and my father.  

“The dish represents my ancestry and how they would combine the local indigenous dishes in Mozambique and other former Portuguese colonised countries.” 

 

Brazilian Feijoada black bean stew with basmati rice and orange slices  

Ingredients  

  • 1 Tbs olive oil  
  • 1 ½ cups onions, chopped 
  • ½ cup green onion, chopped 
  • ½ garlic, crushed  
  • 1 packet of dry black beans, soaked overnight and drained  
  • 2 smoked ham hocks 
  • 200 ml diced ham 
  • ½ xx of thickly sliced bacon, diced  
  • 2 bay leaves, crushed  
  • bunches of coriander and parsley  

 Method  

  • Heat oil in large saucepan or Dutch oven  
  • Add ¾ cup chopped onions, chopped green onions, and garlic and stir until softened or leave for 4 minutes  
  • Pour in soaked beans and fill with enough water to cover the beans well 
  • Bring to boil, then reduce heat to a medium low, and simmer uncovered for 2 hours, or until tender  
  • In a separate deep saucepan, place the ham hocks in a smaller pot with the ¼ onion.  
  • Cover with water and simmer for 1 hour or until meat pulls off the bone easily  
  • Preheat oven to 190 C degrees 
  • Place ham, bacon and remaining onion in a baking dish. Bake until mixture is crispy or for 15 minutes  
  • Add bacon and ham mixture to beans 
  • Season with bay leaves, coriander, salt and pepper.  
  • Simmer uncovered for 30 minutes  
  • Stir in chopped cilantro and parsley just before serving  
Chef Emanuel Mnisi
