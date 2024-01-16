Ideas to create children’s meal plans
It doesn’t have to be intimidating or a chore. Keep it simple, realistic and keep in mind your kids' preferences. Don’t forget to involve them in the process of making their lunch. Try to always include a fruit, a protein snack and carbs to keep their energy up. Encourage them to stay hydrated.
Snacks and treats that are good for concentration and high in natural energy
Good examples would be a nutty energy bar, bananas and a fruity yoghurt.
How to banish soggy sandwiches for lunchboxes
You can never go wrong with a toasted sandwich. To avoid sogginess, use dry ingredients in your sandwiches like cold meats and cheeses and avoid putting tomatoes in unless you remove all the seeds.
Packing leftover meal in lunchbox
As long as it’s nutritious, why not?
Tasty after-school meals
Casadia and wraps are fantastic, easy to prepare and you can load them with fresh vegetables as well be it vegetarian or you could add chicken. A loaded and thick coconut and mango smoothie and a delicious mac-and-cheese your kids will love that you can prepare in advance and pop in the microwave anytime.
Inexpensive methods for delicious after-school meals
Never make healthy food boring, so it’s OK to add spices and exotic flavours to food to make it tastier. Include healthy and fun dips like hummus or a green goddess sauce, harissa, etc.
Fruit juice or water?
Water is always a good idea but 100% fruit juices are good too because they are a good source of hydration for active kids. Just make sure it’s 100% fruit juice to avoid giving them too much sugar.
Chicken and tzatziki wrap
Fresh ideas for back-to-school lunch boxes
Tried-and-tested recipes for healthier options for kids
Image: B-Well The Taste Explorers Cookbook
What is in your school kids’ S’khafthini (lunchbox)? With back-to-school upon us, those words echo chaos in many households during the morning rush and around the breakfast table.
But fear not, we have the Ndala twins on speed dial and they have your ultimate back-to-school food guide.
Tebogo and Lebogang Ndala have doubled up on their culinary skillsets with a qualification in sports nutrition. Graduating in the profession last year, the 30-year-old Mamelodi-born sisters have accomplished great culinary heights and have worked with renowned Mzansi chefs from Siba Mtongana to the late Dora Sithole. They are more determined than ever to plating up healthy flavour-packed meal options for all people one spoon at a time – Including our fussiest eaters... children.
“We test recipes quite a lot. We play around with a lot of fresh ingredients and ideas. Before we put anything out there for people to try, we always make sure that it’s tried and tested by us and that we’re happy with the results. We develop a lot of recipes and we are always conscious to include the necessary food groups and educate people about it,” says Tebogo.
“A lot of busy parents don’t have a lot of time to be creative when it comes to nutritious lunchboxes. A bit of guidance might help when it comes to picking healthier options at the store. The truth is, healthy options are all around us and easily accessible, you just need to know where to look.”
Here are key areas to focus on:
A healthy lunch is vital for performance in class and other schooling activities
Good nutrition is super important for growing kids because it will help with their concentration in class; a good breakfast will help them stay up and energised during the day, and a good lunch will help with the extra energy they need for sports after school, or any other extra curricula activities.
Image: supplied
Chicken and tzatziki wrap
Image: supplied
Ingredients:
For the wrap:
For the tzatziki:
Method
Image: B-Well The Taste Explorers Cookbook
