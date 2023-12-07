What is the biggest misconception about being a bartender?
Bartending is not just a simple thing, we are more than just the people who make drinks behind the bar. We spend hours, days and even weeks developing the drinks that go onto the menus as a team. Oddly enough, we spend many hours in the kitchen, prep work for the drinks is a daily occurrence. We also work hard on creating our individual brands by creating content that is trending.
Sphamandla Mahlangu, 31, Burger & Lobster
Tell us about yourself?
I’m head mixologist and bar manager of Burger & Lobster group.
Why did you enter the competition?
Entering a competition has always been an interesting thing for me, you get to learn from other bartenders and get to know the brand. You also get to spend time with the bar family
What did you learn from the competition?
In this competition there was more unity, everyone involved was awesome. The knowledge and love that was shared will forever be cherished.
What is the biggest misconception about bartenders?
People think that just being a bartender is just to pour beer and makes drinks, but it’s a career and can take you all over the world.
Bartender competition winner aims to elevate career, inspire others
Image: Supplied
In-between drafting those ghastly “circle-back later” emails to wrap up the year at work, take a break because it’s margarita o’clock.
Musician J'Something’s Sandton restaurant, Artistry, was the perfect locale on Monday night not only to cool down from the extreme Joburg heatwave with a refreshing paloma, but also to host the national final for Patrón Perfectionists 2024. The international bartender competition challenges contestants on creativity, flavour and storytelling in making the quintessential tequila cocktail.
Cape Town’s Josh Hendricks was named the winner, beating nine finalists including Sphamandla Mahlangu, Ryan Ontong and Lucinda Zinyemba. Hendricks is off to Mexico in May, where he will represent Mzansi in the international round.
Image: Supplied
Josh Hendricks, 26, Fable
Tell us about yourself?
I’m a bartender at a cocktail bar called Fable. I’ve been in the bar industry for six years.
How does winning this competition change your life?
It opens many doors in my life and career. It allows me the opportunity to compete along side many other amazing bartenders from around the world and represent SA. The SA bar industry is often overlooked and this gives me the chance to show that SA is growing to match the global standard.
What gave you that extra urge over the other finalists?
Tequila is a wonderful spirit and my time at my previous global competitions made me realise that there is so much to learn from other international competitors. Patrón has an amazing education platform and helps bartenders to elevate their careers. This is my driving force behind my win, to elevate my career and to inspire other bartenders to push the limits.
What did your learn during the course of the competition?
Family is absolutely everything. The bar family had my back during the competition as well as before we even got to Patrón Perfectionist nationals. We each bounced ideas off of each other and helped develop our drinks.
What are you looking forward to the most next May in Mexico?
Meeting the other competitors and growing my global network. You learn most from people who are from other cultures and countries. The Hacienda too. I’m really looking forward to seeing the production of Patrón firsthand and meeting the amazing humans that provide us with the liquid.
What is the perfect drink of the summer?
It’s a tough one, the margarita is perfectly cold, tart and refreshing. Then you also have the paloma, which is fruity and a longer drink for those sultry nights.
If I’m a first-time host this festive season, how should I wow my guests?
Make simple drinks with great garnishes and homemade cordials. You want to wow them but also let them taste the spirit they are enjoying.
What would most people be surprised to learn about you?
I started at a pub/sports bar-styled venue, it was all rough and tumble guests. I was very lucky to find this far bigger and greater experience as a bartender.
What is the biggest misconception about being a bartender?
Bartending is not just a simple thing, we are more than just the people who make drinks behind the bar. We spend hours, days and even weeks developing the drinks that go onto the menus as a team. Oddly enough, we spend many hours in the kitchen, prep work for the drinks is a daily occurrence. We also work hard on creating our individual brands by creating content that is trending.
Sphamandla Mahlangu, 31, Burger & Lobster
Tell us about yourself?
I’m head mixologist and bar manager of Burger & Lobster group.
Why did you enter the competition?
Entering a competition has always been an interesting thing for me, you get to learn from other bartenders and get to know the brand. You also get to spend time with the bar family
What did you learn from the competition?
In this competition there was more unity, everyone involved was awesome. The knowledge and love that was shared will forever be cherished.
What is the biggest misconception about bartenders?
People think that just being a bartender is just to pour beer and makes drinks, but it’s a career and can take you all over the world.
Josh Hendricks’s Margarita De Mexico
Ingredients
Garnish: Rice cracker chicharron
Rim: Salt and cracked black pepper
Method: Shake & double strain
Cucumber cordial:
Method: combine and stir until dissolved and homogenous
Jalapeno tincture:
Method: combine ingredients in a sealed container. Allow the mixture to steep for 48 hours. Strain and bottle.
There's no other place that gives you that festive feeling like SA – DJ PH
Thapelo Mafatshe’s culinary excellence brings curious taste for different flavours of the world
Kagiso Lediga honours female protagonists again in his espionage drama Classified
If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again
Maintain a healthy skin by changing your routine with seasons
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos