Cheers! It’s International Beer Day

The first Friday of every August marks International Beer Day. Beer is as varied and complex as wine, and it’s a bottomless treasure trove — you can pair it with anything and even use it as an ingredient in many meals.

This can be as simple as adding beer to a casserole or as interesting as matching beer with pickled food. Pickles, you say? Yes, pickles!

“Pickles and beer tend to go very well together because of the process of fermentation, so they share a lot of flavour characteristics such as tartness, sour notes, and complex flavours… Beer is even used to brine [some pickles]. They actually work very well together,” says Bruce Burns, executive chef at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga.

There are many types of beers — for example, craft, lager, pilsner, and stout — and many flavours, from coffee all the way to citrus. The fun is in discovering what works for you and your guests.

Many restaurants and microbreweries offer tasting experiences where you can sample their beers on their own or with food pairings. At home, you can start off with a beer-and-cheese evening, as some of the malt-flavoured beers go well with a nutty cheese. Creamy cheese such as Brie can be paired with an acidic cider or fruity beer, while an oatmeal stout marries great with a bold cheese such as Stilton. The bitterness of the hops cuts through the density and richness of most cheeses.

Another option is theming your evening by country — for example, a lot of German beers go well with that country’s pork dishes.