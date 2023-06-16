×

Food & Drink

Mzansi’s hidden seafood paradise

With freshly shucked oysters, perfectly rolled sushi and hearty seafood pots, C-Bali is a secret waiting to be discovered

16 June 2023 - 07:00
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Image: Supplied.

Forget chasing summer — this winter, rather unearth a finger-licking hidden gem. As someone hailing from the inland part of South Africa – a small village in Limpopo – indulging in the pleasures of a beachfront paradise like St Michael’s-on-Sea was bottom of my bucket list.

The seaside sanctuary is situated on KZN’s south coast, with Shelly Beach and Uvongo as tranquil neighbouring havens.  

There you will find the warm Indian Ocean waters, fine sea sand between your toes, and a fresh breeze caressing your sun-kissed glow. But my most-cherished serendipitous discovery was the seaside restaurant called C-Bali.

A scenic stroll along the beach is the hospitable intro to the relaxing spot; the kind of greeting that awakens the taste buds. Then comes the stylish patio furniture, pleading with you to take a seat outside and enjoy the scenery. Yet, paging through the sizeable seafood and sushi menu, you realise the real extravaganza is in the kitchen.  

On the starter menu, I opted for tapas dining. The “Live West Coast Oysters”, with a dash of bubbles, were remarkably refreshing. No surprise, since they are shucked fresh from the restaurant’s tank, then served with crushed ice and lemon and topped with black pepper and Tabasco sauce.

Image: Supplied.

Other delicious starter highlights are the “Norwegian Salmon Fish Cakes”, served on a bed of mixed greens and paired with sweet chilli basil mayo. Then there is the “Patagonia Squid”, consisting of crispy fried calamari on a bed of cucumber ribbons and finished with tartar sauce and lemon. The “Famous Mussel Pot” is hearty and soulful thanks to a creamy lemon, garlic, and parsley sauce in which the steamed mussel shells rest. A cheesy garlic roll on the side completes the toothsome experience.  

The sushi menu is a double-page offering. I settled for the “Chef’s Platter”, featuring a salmon California roll, rainbow roll, salmon fashion sandwich, and prawn inari. Not only did it taste like heaven but the portions were also generous and affordable. I also tried other mains from the plates of my fellow diners. Many tasty winners could be found on the “Platters and Combos” section of the menu.

Image: Supplied.

The menu also caters for meat lovers and vegetarians, with options such as gourmet burgers, salads, Asian stir fries, and meat and veggie wraps. It’s a family-friendly establishment, so there’s a section dedicated to kiddie options, including sticky ribs, hotdogs, chicken strips, and hake nuggets. For half-price offerings, the restaurant has sushi specials on Tuesdays and burger specials on Thursdays. The cocktails menu is just as extensive, with a locally crafted gin bar if you want to while the night away.  

Adventure junkies can try a zip-line tour and other activities at the nearby Oribi Private Game Lodge and Spa, where you are guaranteed to spot zebras, buffalos, springboks, and giraffes. There is also a gorge swing and suspension bridge at Wild 5 Adventures. 

*Tjiya was a guest of SA Tourism 

Image: Supplied.

