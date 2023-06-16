Mzansi’s hidden seafood paradise

Forget chasing summer — this winter, rather unearth a finger-licking hidden gem. As someone hailing from the inland part of South Africa – a small village in Limpopo – indulging in the pleasures of a beachfront paradise like St Michael’s-on-Sea was bottom of my bucket list.

The seaside sanctuary is situated on KZN’s south coast, with Shelly Beach and Uvongo as tranquil neighbouring havens.

There you will find the warm Indian Ocean waters, fine sea sand between your toes, and a fresh breeze caressing your sun-kissed glow. But my most-cherished serendipitous discovery was the seaside restaurant called C-Bali.

A scenic stroll along the beach is the hospitable intro to the relaxing spot; the kind of greeting that awakens the taste buds. Then comes the stylish patio furniture, pleading with you to take a seat outside and enjoy the scenery. Yet, paging through the sizeable seafood and sushi menu, you realise the real extravaganza is in the kitchen.

On the starter menu, I opted for tapas dining. The “Live West Coast Oysters”, with a dash of bubbles, were remarkably refreshing. No surprise, since they are shucked fresh from the restaurant’s tank, then served with crushed ice and lemon and topped with black pepper and Tabasco sauce.