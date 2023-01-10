Squeeze the most out of life: win getaways and cash with Sir Fruit
From health shots and vegan smoothies to cordials for cocktails, the beverage brand has mixed up a batch of innovative new sips just in time for summer
After observing the craziness that was 2022, Sir Fruit is on a mission to help you to live life “fruitifully” this new year. It wants to encourage you to squeeze the most out of every day, to thrive and to always see the glass “half-full”.
It's in this generous spirit that the fruity beverage brand is giving three of its fans the chance to each win a getaway of their choice worth R80,000. Oh, and did we mention there are also weekly cash prizes up for grabs?
To enter, simply buy any two Sir Fruit products and follow the prompts on the packs. (Ts & Cs apply.)
A new sip to suit every taste
While entering Sir Fruit's awesome competition is easy, deciding which of its products to buy to do so might be a little tricker.
Why? Along with cold-pressing its famously tasty fruit juices, the brand has been busy mixing up a batch of innovative new sips just in time for summer — all made with the very best ingredients and packed full of nature's goodness.
Here's a closer look at what's hot off the launch pad:
Shot bru
Need a daily nutritional boost? Sir Fruit Health Shots — rich in “vitamins O, M and G” — are a like a super tonic for your system.
Starring spearmint, the Digest Shot is high in antioxidants to keep you feeling light and energetic as you kick-start 2023. Get your glow on with a Glow Shot, infused with Verisol B collagen for smooth, healthy skin, or down a Defense Shot with African ginger to help fight off flu.
Living la vida vegan?
You won't be able to resist Sir Fruit's divine new vegan smoothies made with oat milk. Creamy and cool, there's a Green Smoothie packed with kiwi, melon, cucumber and spinach, and a Peanut Butter Smoothie with banana and cacao.
Feeling naughty but nice?
Sir Fruit's new Luxe Smoothies will satisfy your “inner goody two shoes” — and your desert cravings. Decadently made with double cream yoghurt, the mouthwatering flavours include Banoffee Pie and Blueberry Cheesecake.
Did someone say cocktails?
Get your creativity on by using Sir Fruit's new range of cordials to whip up mocktails, cocktails and tropical punches. These fruit concentrates are locally produced, feature no artificial sweeteners, and are incredibly refreshing.
Flavours include classics such as Kola Tonic, Passion Fruit and Lime, and for more adventurous mixologists, Cranberry and Cherry.
Shop Sir Fruit's products online or find them at Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar, Food Lover's Market, Dis-Chem and leading independent stores nationwide.
This article was paid for by Sir Fruit. Follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.