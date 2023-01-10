×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food & Drink

Squeeze the most out of life: win getaways and cash with Sir Fruit

From health shots and vegan smoothies to cordials for cocktails, the beverage brand has mixed up a batch of innovative new sips just in time for summer

16 January 2023 - 12:00
There's a delicious Sir Fruit sip to suit every taste and every lifestyle.
There's a delicious Sir Fruit sip to suit every taste and every lifestyle.
Image: Sir Fruit

After observing the craziness that was 2022, Sir Fruit is on a mission to help you to live life “fruitifully” this new year. It wants to encourage you to squeeze the most out of every day, to thrive and to always see the glass “half-full”.

It's in this generous spirit that the fruity beverage brand is giving three of its fans the chance to each win a getaway of their choice worth R80,000. Oh, and did we mention there are also weekly cash prizes up for grabs?

To enter, simply buy any two Sir Fruit products and follow the prompts on the packs. (Ts & Cs apply.)

A new sip to suit every taste

While entering Sir Fruit's awesome competition is easy, deciding which of its products to buy to do so might be a little tricker.

Why? Along with cold-pressing its famously tasty fruit juices, the brand has been busy mixing up a batch of innovative new sips just in time for summer — all made with the very best ingredients and packed full of nature's goodness.

Here's a closer look at what's hot off the launch pad:

Shot bru

Need a daily nutritional boost? Sir Fruit Health Shots — rich in “vitamins O, M and G” — are a like a super tonic for your system.

Cheers to the chance to win getaways and cash prizes with Sir Fruit this summer.
Cheers to the chance to win getaways and cash prizes with Sir Fruit this summer.
Image: Sir Fruit

Starring spearmint, the Digest Shot is high in antioxidants to keep you feeling light and energetic as you kick-start 2023. Get your glow on with a Glow Shot, infused with Verisol B collagen for smooth, healthy skin, or down a Defense Shot with African ginger to help fight off flu.

Living la vida vegan?

You won't be able to resist Sir Fruit's divine new vegan smoothies made with oat milk. Creamy and cool, there's a Green Smoothie packed with kiwi, melon, cucumber and spinach, and a Peanut Butter Smoothie with banana and cacao. 

Feeling naughty but nice?

Sir Fruit's new Luxe Smoothies will satisfy your “inner goody two shoes” — and your desert cravings. Decadently made with double cream yoghurt, the mouthwatering flavours include Banoffee Pie and Blueberry Cheesecake.

Sir Fruit's new Luxe Smoothies are inspired by decadent desserts.
Sir Fruit's new Luxe Smoothies are inspired by decadent desserts.
Image: Instagram/Sir Fruit

Did someone say cocktails?

Get your creativity on by using Sir Fruit's new range of cordials to whip up mocktails, cocktails and tropical punches. These fruit concentrates are locally produced, feature no artificial sweeteners, and are incredibly refreshing.

Flavours include classics such as Kola Tonic, Passion Fruit and Lime, and for more adventurous mixologists, Cranberry and Cherry.

Shop Sir Fruit's products online or find them at Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar, Food Lover's Market, Dis-Chem and leading independent stores nationwide. 

This article was paid for by Sir Fruit. Follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Trending

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...