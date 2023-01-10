Squeeze the most out of life: win getaways and cash with Sir Fruit

After observing the craziness that was 2022, Sir Fruit is on a mission to help you to live life “fruitifully” this new year. It wants to encourage you to squeeze the most out of every day, to thrive and to always see the glass “half-full”.

It's in this generous spirit that the fruity beverage brand is giving three of its fans the chance to each win a getaway of their choice worth R80,000. Oh, and did we mention there are also weekly cash prizes up for grabs?

To enter, simply buy any two Sir Fruit products and follow the prompts on the packs. (Ts & Cs apply.)

A new sip to suit every taste

While entering Sir Fruit's awesome competition is easy, deciding which of its products to buy to do so might be a little tricker.

Why? Along with cold-pressing its famously tasty fruit juices, the brand has been busy mixing up a batch of innovative new sips just in time for summer — all made with the very best ingredients and packed full of nature's goodness.

Here's a closer look at what's hot off the launch pad:

Shot bru

Need a daily nutritional boost? Sir Fruit Health Shots — rich in “vitamins O, M and G” — are a like a super tonic for your system.