Farewell Tab, hello new low KJ sips from The Coca-Cola Company

With seven low calorie/low kilojoule carbonated cold drinks in its stable, The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) continues to offer consumers choice despite recent changes to its product portfolio.

Two years ago, TCCC announced it would retire select products in various markets around the world as part of a global portfolio refresh.

According to Silke Bucker, senior marketing director at Coca-Cola SA, this portfolio is the largest offered by a beverage company in SA and provides a clear indication to consumers that the company’s staggered portfolio refresh, announced in 2020, was driven by a desire to continue to satisfy its consumers’ needs.

According to Bucker: “This refresh was not about paring down TCCC’s portfolio but taking a consumer-centric approach by continuing to follow the consumer, which led to a refocus in investments.

“The strength of our low calorie or low kilojoule products affirms that the refresh is meeting the objective of putting our consumers first.”

As part of the refresh, TCCC announced it would discontinue Tab worldwide, including in SA. However, the company that pioneered the diet beverage option in the early 1990s continues to trailblaze in the category, providing consumers with seven low calorie or low kilojoule options that are unmatched.

Four of these innovative options are bottled under the Coca-Cola brand, which was voted as SA’s “coolest cold beverage”, according to the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext survey.

They are Coca-Cola No Sugar, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Original Taste and Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine. The others are Fanta No Sugar, Sprite No Sugar and Stoney Ginger Beer No Sugar.

“We’re grateful to Tab for paving the way for our low calorie/low kilojoule stable, and to the legion of Tab lovers who have embraced the brand for nearly six decades. Included in this stable is Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine, largely regarded as the Tab's brand’s successor, which certainly delivers the same product benefits without compromising on taste and quality,” said Bucker.

The global product refresh has challenged TCCC to think differently about its brands to accelerate its transformation to a total beverage company. New product offerings such as Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine are part of the company’s commitment to making consumers conscious about, and giving them autonomy and variety in, their consumption choices.

To remain relevant, TCCC will continue to listen and respond to consumer demand by providing consumers with beverages they desire.

This article was paid for by Coca-Cola SA.