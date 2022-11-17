Own your originality with the #OwnYourNak competition

Like you, NikNaks is an original. The popular snack brand knows that Mzansi’s youth have the ability to effortlessly add flair to all that they do — and it wants to reward that.

That’s why it’s giving four lucky NikNaks lovers the chance to each win R10,000 in its #OwnYourNak competition with YFM.

"#OwnYourNak is about celebrating the creativity of Mzansi’s youth and the fun ways they showcase their unique identities,” says Tongase Dhlakama, marketing lead of NikNaks SA.

So, whether you’re a visual artist, musician, designer or a “hustla” who make things happen, now’s the time to show off your originality on social media.

To enter, film a 45-second video that highlights what “owning your Nak” means to you, whether it’s the unique way you speak, walk, dress, hustle, innovate or create. Then post it to TikTok along with the hashtag #OwnYourNak, and tag @NikNaksSA and @YFM.

The competition closes on November 28 at midnight, so don’t delay, enter today.

Click here for competition Ts and Cs.

This article was paid for by Simba.