A heritage to be proud of: KFC is doing bucketloads of good

After 50 years at the southern tip of Africa, KFC’s heritage in Mzansi is undeniable. Serving more than 20-million customers a month, the popular quick-service restaurant franchise works hard to stay true to its secret recipe and taste guarantee.

But for KFC, heritage is about more than a long history in SA: it also means being part of the fabric of society. That's why the brand strives to lead from the heart in all it does. It firmly believes in doing what’s right — and this means celebrating the country's unique culture by continually investing in the communities it serves.

Inspired by its roots and fuelled by the people, passion and potential it sees in SA, KFC has entrenched the spirit of giving back into its business for five decades. It's particularly passionate about youth development — after all, the youth are the future of our country.

More than ever, KFC is committed to helping young people from all walks of life to reach their full potential through access to food, opportunities and uplifting the communities in which they live.

Add Hope

Food insecurity is a massive problem in SA and one which has increased in the wake of the pandemic.