Turn heads this Spring

From DSTV Delicious to Rocking the Daisies, get ready to serve with these festival-ready looks.

Locked in

Laissez-faire bobs: If you’ve got the insatiable itch to get the big chop, take your cue from Ulla Johnson and go for it, as bobs are all the rage. You can’t go wrong with whatever bob style you choose; however, curly-textured ones in particular are having a major moment.

Whether you choose to rock a wig or your own natural texture, go for lengths that skim the earlobe or hit just past the jawline and accentuate effortless texture with curl activators or a curling wand.