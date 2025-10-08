Turn heads this Spring

Fashion & Beauty

Whether you choose to rock a wig or your own natural texture, go for lengths that skim the earlobe or hit just past the jawline.

From DSTV Delicious to Rocking the Daisies, get ready to serve with these festival-ready looks. 

Locked in

Laissez-faire bobs: If you’ve got the insatiable itch to get the big chop, take your cue from Ulla Johnson and go for it, as bobs are all the rage. You can’t go wrong with whatever bob style you choose; however, curly-textured ones in particular are having a major moment.

Whether you choose to rock a wig or your own natural texture, go for lengths that skim the earlobe or hit just past the jawline and accentuate effortless texture with curl activators or a curling wand.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

Push back: There’s no time for “big forehead” insecurities this season as the runways serve up lacquered, push-back styles that are just too good not to try.

At Acne Studios, Dhruv Kapoor, and Ulla Johnson, models were sent out with hair combed away from the face, in varying lengths and textures, complete with drenched, wet-look finishes that screamed resort ease.

Chunky braids: When it comes to braids, we’re putting our money on “the chunkier the better”, as the runways of Dries Van Noten and Maison Sara Chraibi showed two ways to wear them. At Dries Van Noten, chunky braids gave a nod to the 1990s and were playful with pieces of pink extensions woven into them.

At Maison Sara Charaibi, they were futuristic, as models sported chunky cornrows as though straight out of a Star Wars film.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

Pixie illusion: The influence of the 1980s still has the runways in a chokehold, as seen at Viktor and Rolf, where hair gave a wink to the iconic pixie cut. If you’re hesitant about committing to a pixie cut, the show provided the perfect solution — a bit of hair illusion.

Models were sent out with hair that looked like a pixie cut from the front but was actually a slicked-back bun or cornrows topped with a hairpiece.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

New-wave headpieces: Dare we say it, but the flower crown, that nostalgic festival staple, is being replaced by cool artistic headpieces that give a nod to futuristic punk influences. Think Mad Max or the romantic, fairy-tale punk looks seen at Christian Dior.

Models were sent out with sleek French plaits finished off with spikey, feathered adornments and twig-like headpieces woven into the braid.

Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images  

