Spring fling: From edgy pastels to undone lips

We don’t know how to act as the warm weather ushers in the hottest new trends.

Makeup: Gritty pretty

From edgy pastels to undone lips, soft makeup trends get a bold, rebellious refresh.

Just bitten: It seems the best shade to wear this season is your lips’ natural colour — or something close to it. At Max Mara, lips took inspiration from freshly smooched pouts or blurred, “just bitten” lips with a subtle flush of colour diffused into the skin. Keep an undone quality to lips by way of a lipstick, lip tint or gloss in pink, red or berry shades, lightly tapped onto the centre with the fingers.

Try: Benefit Plushtint Pillow Play Velvet Lip Tint in 28 Teddy, R495; H&M x Chupa Chups Scented Lip Balm Duo, R129.