Fashion & Beauty

Ultimate lookbook for slaying the Luxurious Marble Circus weekend

Turn heads and catch SMag cameras in your best festival fit

02 October 2025 - 09:05
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Annie Tagoe wearing silver rhinestone headscarf, denim cropped jacket, white ruffle mini skirt, white mini bag and blue heels outside Susan Fang during London Fashion Week.
Annie Tagoe wearing silver rhinestone headscarf, denim cropped jacket, white ruffle mini skirt, white mini bag and blue heels outside Susan Fang during London Fashion Week.
Image: Hanna Lassen

All roads lead to the two-day Luxurious Marble Circus staging at Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift this weekend.

The curated experience promises guests a sensory adventure into the wonderland of delight through the extravagant mash-up of fine dining, good vibes and a sprinkle of magic. Oskido, DJ Zinhle, Kabza Da Small, Maphorisa, Shekinah, Mörda, Felo Le Tee and KidFonque are on the line-up.

SMag cameras will be rolling at the F1 Heineken House, where the brand is launching the exclusive F1-inspired Emerald bottles. Come say “hi” on Sunday, but first make sure you look the part.

Taking inspiration from London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, SMag has created the festival style guide for you. These five must-try trends will have you sparkling and glittering, ready for a great time.

Go denim big

Denim has got its groove back in time for summer and we are loving its resurgence on the runways and among street-style fashionistas. Dress up this evergreen wardrobe staple by adding a personalised twist on the Canadian tuxedo, also known as “jean-to-jean” or a flirty denim shirt dress. As seen outside Susan Fang show, a fashionista dialled up the cutesy factor with a rhinestone headscarf paired with a bedazzled cropped denim jacket and finished off with a cream mini tulle skirt. Not a fan of sparkling denim fabric? Amp up your favourite denim ensemble with bold glittery accessories.

 

Dessert dreams

A model walks the runway at the Tokyo James fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026.
A model walks the runway at the Tokyo James fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026.
Image: Stefania M. D'Alessandro

Sample the tasty treats of the day with the visual interpretation of the dessert menu. Indulge in your sweet tooth by arriving in sorbet-coloured hues and ruffled textured outfits for playful fashion. As seen on the runway at Tokyo James, a model walked the showcase in a meringue-inspired cream mini dress paired with triangular hoop earrings, elongated bare legs and strappy sandals. If this look is too much leg, opt for a sweeping, romantic, sheer ruffled dress in soft hues.

 

Drama, yes please, queen!

A model walks the runway at the Erdem show during London Fashion Week
A model walks the runway at the Erdem show during London Fashion Week
Image: Jeff Spicer

The soirée may not be befitting for the unusual ballroom gown and crown, but this is by no means a stand-down. Grab attention and keep all eyes on you with the addition of elegant drama into your ensemble with a miniature train or cape floating elegantly as you take your seat at the table. As seen at Erdem, a model walked the showcase in an embroidered French fuchsia-hued mini high-neck shift dress, complete with a miniature cape and bowed crimson ballet flats.

 

Shine, baby, shine! 

A model walks the runway at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week.
A model walks the runway at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week.
Image: KATE GREEN

Sparkles are a girl's bestie and for this summer season, they are inseparable. If glittering gems and rhinestones are your love language, come closer. For this weekend, incorporate stylish pieces that shimmer in the sunshine or one step up, pieces that have gemstones and pearls sewn into them. As seen on the runway of Burberry, a model walked the showcase in a lilac and violet-hued beach-inspired mini dress woven with iridescent pieces that shimmered in the light.

 

Treat her like a lady

If you are a diehard couture devotee at heart, this one is for you. Add an element of ladylike couture to your ensemble with your guest of appearance's bellowing sleeves and oversized structured trousers to elevate your polished look. As seen on the runway at Kent & Curwen, a model walked the showcase in a floral print sheer mini dress with an oversized structured side peplum paired with dainty sandals and sleeked-back hair. 

A model walks the runway at the Kent&Curwen show during London Fashion Week
A model walks the runway at the Kent&Curwen show during London Fashion Week
Image: Eamonn M. McCormack

Naked! A Delicious style guide

Spring is in full bloom as we roll out the summer festival gig guide. But first, you need to pass the vibe check!
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Focalistic: President Ya Straata

The first time I encountered Focalistic was on 5 January 2021. I remember that day because it was an extremely hot Tuesday and the third day back at ...
S Mag
6 hours ago

Shandesh: The Queen of Lekompo

Mzansi is buzzing with lekompo — the emerging Limpopo dance music sub-genre that’s succeeded Bolo house.
S Mag
1 day ago

Thabsie: Back to basics

In the past decade, chanteuse Thabsie has found mainstream success as an Afro-pop girlie on songs Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe, Macala, and African Queen. But ...
S Mag
1 day ago

Basetsana and Peggy-Sue to spearhead Miss SA as top 10 finalist Lebo Msimanga withdraws

Under their new roles, they will serve as official mentors to the Miss SA hopefuls.
S Mag
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life