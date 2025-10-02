Ultimate lookbook for slaying the Luxurious Marble Circus weekend

All roads lead to the two-day Luxurious Marble Circus staging at Ground The Venue in Muldersdrift this weekend.
The curated experience promises guests a sensory adventure into the wonderland of delight through the extravagant mash-up of fine dining, good vibes and a sprinkle of magic. Oskido, DJ Zinhle, Kabza Da Small, Maphorisa, Shekinah, Mörda, Felo Le Tee and KidFonque are on the line-up.
SMag cameras will be rolling at the F1 Heineken House, where the brand is launching the exclusive F1-inspired Emerald bottles. Come say “hi” on Sunday, but first make sure you look the part.
Taking inspiration from London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, SMag has created the festival style guide for you. These five must-try trends will have you sparkling and glittering, ready for a great time.
Go denim big
Denim has got its groove back in time for summer and we are loving its resurgence on the runways and among street-style fashionistas. Dress up this evergreen wardrobe staple by adding a personalised twist on the Canadian tuxedo, also known as “jean-to-jean” or a flirty denim shirt dress. As seen outside Susan Fang show, a fashionista dialled up the cutesy factor with a rhinestone headscarf paired with a bedazzled cropped denim jacket and finished off with a cream mini tulle skirt. Not a fan of sparkling denim fabric? Amp up your favourite denim ensemble with bold glittery accessories.
Dessert dreams
Image: Hanna Lassen
Denim has got its groove back in time for summer and we are loving its resurgence on the runways and among street-style fashionistas. Dress up this evergreen wardrobe staple by adding a personalised twist on the Canadian tuxedo, also known as “jean-to-jean” or a flirty denim shirt dress. As seen outside Susan Fang show, a fashionista dialled up the cutesy factor with a rhinestone headscarf paired with a bedazzled cropped denim jacket and finished off with a cream mini tulle skirt. Not a fan of sparkling denim fabric? Amp up your favourite denim ensemble with bold glittery accessories.
Image: Stefania M. D'Alessandro
Sample the tasty treats of the day with the visual interpretation of the dessert menu. Indulge in your sweet tooth by arriving in sorbet-coloured hues and ruffled textured outfits for playful fashion. As seen on the runway at Tokyo James, a model walked the showcase in a meringue-inspired cream mini dress paired with triangular hoop earrings, elongated bare legs and strappy sandals. If this look is too much leg, opt for a sweeping, romantic, sheer ruffled dress in soft hues.
Drama, yes please, queen!
Image: Jeff Spicer
The soirée may not be befitting for the unusual ballroom gown and crown, but this is by no means a stand-down. Grab attention and keep all eyes on you with the addition of elegant drama into your ensemble with a miniature train or cape floating elegantly as you take your seat at the table. As seen at Erdem, a model walked the showcase in an embroidered French fuchsia-hued mini high-neck shift dress, complete with a miniature cape and bowed crimson ballet flats.
Shine, baby, shine!
Image: KATE GREEN
Sparkles are a girl's bestie and for this summer season, they are inseparable. If glittering gems and rhinestones are your love language, come closer. For this weekend, incorporate stylish pieces that shimmer in the sunshine or one step up, pieces that have gemstones and pearls sewn into them. As seen on the runway of Burberry, a model walked the showcase in a lilac and violet-hued beach-inspired mini dress woven with iridescent pieces that shimmered in the light.
Treat her like a lady
If you are a diehard couture devotee at heart, this one is for you. Add an element of ladylike couture to your ensemble with your guest of appearance's bellowing sleeves and oversized structured trousers to elevate your polished look. As seen on the runway at Kent & Curwen, a model walked the showcase in a floral print sheer mini dress with an oversized structured side peplum paired with dainty sandals and sleeked-back hair.
Image: Eamonn M. McCormack
