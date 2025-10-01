Thabsie: Back to basics

Two months into her honours degree, she quit and got a job at an investment bank — that era lasted two years. In December 2015 she left and in January 2016 her breakout moment happened when Kwesta featured her on his mega hit Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe.

“It was incredible. It felt like my dreams were coming true,” she says. “I recorded that song maybe three or four years prior to the official release. I did it as a vocalist when I was still in varsity and at the time I didn’t even think Kwesta would put my name on it. When he released it, I knew it was meant to be, especially with the timing of it all, having just quit my job and not having a plan.”

Suddenly, she was the go-to vocalist on many Afro-pop records. Thabsie says it was never her intention; she’d set out to be an R&B singer. “That’s the girl I wanted to come out as and then the Kwesta song came out. It put me in this Afro-pop box,” she shares. “After I dropped an R&B song called Cry, people didn’t take to it. Then I dropped an Afro-pop song titled African Queen with some vernac and people took to it. I had to change my direction and the music I wanted to make. That was the lane I fell into.”

Another serendipitous shift was her career in digital-content creation, which kicked into high gear during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. “Lockdown was the first time I couldn’t perform music.

So, I decided to create content for free. I was sitting between 200k and 300k followers at the beginning of lockdown and during lockdown I reached 1-million followers,” she says. “It was a great way to grow my audience for when I come back with the music. In turn, I was also growing my personal brand and now big brands were aligned. I love fashion and beauty, and I love creating.”