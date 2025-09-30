Basetsana and Peggy-Sue to spearhead Miss SA as top 10 finalist Lebo Msimanga withdraws

Former Miss SA title-holders Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy-Sue Khumalo will spearhead a new transformative era at the organisation as its co-chairs, while top 10 finalist Lebo Msimanga has withdrawn from the competition.
This comes after former CEO Stephanie Weil exited her role. Weil redefined Miss SA, particularly when Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in 2019, and she broke boundaries at Miss SA in 2023, where marital and parental status no longer affected contestants.
Basetsana was crowned Miss SA in 1994, while Peggy-Sue won in 1996. Under their new roles, they will serve as official mentors to the Miss SA hopefuls.
“The 90s were a critical time in our history,” said Basetsana. “It was a new era, underpinned by values of inclusivity and heritage. Young women became the face of hope. Today, Miss SA still plays this critical role, honouring the contributions of women in our society.
“It’s important that the platform continues to empower women to use their voice, to rise, and to become leaders who will become entrepreneurs, create jobs, and hold high office in the C-suite.”
Peggy-Sue added: “When I look at this new Miss SA era, it’s rooted in the global conversations that have been happening in our country with the G20. As a country, we are reflecting on whether we, as people, government, and business, have done enough. What we need now are more activists in our country that will champion social change and social sustainability.”
The organisation also announced on Tuesday that Msimanga, 27, from Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal, “voluntarily withdrew” from the competition.
“ After deep reflection, [Msimanga] concluded that stepping back at this time would best serve her individual path and wellbeing,” Miss SA said in a statement.
“The organisation respects and honours her decision, recognising that true empowerment includes the freedom to make choices aligned with one’s authentic self. In keeping with the spirit of this new era, which prioritises purpose, authenticity, and meaningful participation, the organisation will not be replacing her position.
“Each finalist has been selected for their unique voice and vision, and the competition will proceed with the remaining candidates who are fully committed to the EYA [Empower Youth Africa] mission and the responsibilities of representing SA on the continental stage.”
Miss SA 2025 will be crowned on October 25.
