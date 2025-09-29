Sister act! Getting to know Sydney Seethal
"I envision my future encompassing a variety of career paths. I see myself exploring the acting and business," says the model and content creator.
Breakout star Sydney Seethal (megastar Tyla’s younger sib) showcases the art of all-white dressing this spring.
Who is Sydney Seethal?
I’m a God-fearing woman. Beyond that, I’m a creator, model, and lifestyle influencer who is passionate about inspiring young people. I’ve come a long way, from having little confidence to now believing in the limitless potential within all of us. I love exploring different creative spaces, whether in front of the camera, through acting, or via my personal content.
I value authenticity, creativity, and growth. I try to approach everything with curiosity and gratitude. At my core, I’m someone who is constantly learning, growing, and striving to make the most of life.
What kind of career do you want?
I envision my future encompassing a variety of career paths. I definitely want to remain in the creator and modelling space, since it started out as a passion, and I’ll be forever grateful that it has become my career. I see myself exploring the acting and business sectors as well, as I do believe I have something unique to bring to those industries.
It’s about testing my limits, constantly challenging myself, and bringing something that leaves a lasting impact.
You have been travelling a lot, what has that been like?
It can be very tiring at times but it has also been a beautiful experience. Getting to explore so many different spaces and cultures, especially at such a young age, has opened my mind. It’s shown me what the world has to offer and inspired me to aim so much higher than I’d ever imagined.
Which is your favourite city?
Definitely Joburg, that’s home. It’s where I grew up and where my family is, and will forever be where my heart lies. Outside of that, I’d say New York. It’s such a beautiful city in its own chaotic way, and I’ve grown to love that energy because it keeps me moving. Now I live there, I’ve been able to create a sense of home away from home, which has been special.
What do you miss about home?
I catch myself comparing a lot of the countries I travel to with South Africa, it’s a bit of a bad habit. But what I miss most is my family and friends. I also miss the energy South Africans have; we’re such friendly people. There’s something so special about being able to laugh and talk to a stranger as though you’ve known them your whole life.
It’s not always easy to find those kinds of random interactions elsewhere and it’s something I value about home.
What’s always in your handbag while travelling?
I’m quite organised and tend to prepare for the worst, so I usually have something for every possible scenario. But my travel basics are my phone, headphones, a power bank, lip gloss, wallet, a little snack, perfume, and moisturiser. If I’m traveling for a long time, I’ll also keep a book and my prayer journal with me.
What are some of your style tips and secrets?
I’m a firm believer in wearing whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and confident. For my everyday basics, I usually lean toward oversized streetwear, which is what’s always felt the most natural to me. But when it comes to dressing up, I live by the idea that less is more.
Elegance is something I love to incorporate into my style, and I value modesty. One of my biggest style secrets, though, is accessories. They can transform an outfit and take it from simple to standout.
What would people be surprised to learn about you?
I’ve been meat-free for nine years. I woke up one day, made the decision, and just stuck with it. I also love de-stressing through painting, even though I’m definitely not a pro, and I use pole dancing as a mix of fitness and creative expression.
What are your future plans?
More than anything, I’m trusting the journey and leaving it in God’s hands. I believe that as long as I stay consistent and true to myself, the right doors will continue to open.
What was it like appearing in the H&M spring/summer campaign with your sister Tyla and others like FKA Twigs?
It was such an incredible experience for me. I enjoyed every moment of it. I still have to pinch myself when I think about it. To be part of something so global feels surreal — it’s definitely one of those accomplishments that makes me really proud of how far I’ve come.