Sister act! Getting to know Sydney Seethal

Breakout star Sydney Seethal (megastar Tyla’s younger sib) showcases the art of all-white dressing this spring.

Who is Sydney Seethal?

I’m a God-fearing woman. Beyond that, I’m a creator, model, and lifestyle influencer who is passionate about inspiring young people. I’ve come a long way, from having little confidence to now believing in the limitless potential within all of us. I love exploring different creative spaces, whether in front of the camera, through acting, or via my personal content.

I value authenticity, creativity, and growth. I try to approach everything with curiosity and gratitude. At my core, I’m someone who is constantly learning, growing, and striving to make the most of life.

What kind of career do you want?

I envision my future encompassing a variety of career paths. I definitely want to remain in the creator and modelling space, since it started out as a passion, and I’ll be forever grateful that it has become my career. I see myself exploring the acting and business sectors as well, as I do believe I have something unique to bring to those industries.

It’s about testing my limits, constantly challenging myself, and bringing something that leaves a lasting impact.

You have been travelling a lot, what has that been like?

It can be very tiring at times but it has also been a beautiful experience. Getting to explore so many different spaces and cultures, especially at such a young age, has opened my mind. It’s shown me what the world has to offer and inspired me to aim so much higher than I’d ever imagined.