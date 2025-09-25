Impress the Local Fashion Police to bag a designer wardrobe worth R50k

The Proudly South African Local Fashion Police are back — and they’ve issued a “warrant of arrest” for anyone found not to be wearing locally designed and manufactured clothing.

Those who do love to wear local, on the other hand, stand a chance to win big rewards if they impress the newest crew of sartorial savants to become judges in Proudly South African’s annual competition promoting and supporting Mzansi’s dynamic retail — clothing, textile, footwear and leather sector.

This includes a share of R200,000 in local fashion, plus the chance to walk the runway in an original design from one of the judges’ seven covetable local brands.

“The Local Fashion Police campaign turns five this year, which is why we’ve been feeling a little nostalgic,” says Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, Proudly South African’s chief marketing officer.

“Local fashion is evolving at a rapid pace but at the same time we need to hold space for the inspiration which started it all. [With this in mind, we selected a panel of judges] that each speak to different elements of the fashion industry and our yesteryears as a country.”

This sense of nostalgia also inspired the choice of the majestic Blue Train as the venue for the media launch of 2025’s competition, which is being run in partnership with African Bank and FP&M SETA. This “five-star hotel on wheels” celebrates all the glamour, luxury and charm of the golden era of railway travel.