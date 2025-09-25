Impress the Local Fashion Police to bag a designer wardrobe worth R50k
The popular contest celebrating the best in Proudly South African style is back. Flaunt your passion for homegrown fashion on social media for a chance to win
The Proudly South African Local Fashion Police are back — and they’ve issued a “warrant of arrest” for anyone found not to be wearing locally designed and manufactured clothing.
Those who do love to wear local, on the other hand, stand a chance to win big rewards if they impress the newest crew of sartorial savants to become judges in Proudly South African’s annual competition promoting and supporting Mzansi’s dynamic retail — clothing, textile, footwear and leather sector.
This includes a share of R200,000 in local fashion, plus the chance to walk the runway in an original design from one of the judges’ seven covetable local brands.
“The Local Fashion Police campaign turns five this year, which is why we’ve been feeling a little nostalgic,” says Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi, Proudly South African’s chief marketing officer.
“Local fashion is evolving at a rapid pace but at the same time we need to hold space for the inspiration which started it all. [With this in mind, we selected a panel of judges] that each speak to different elements of the fashion industry and our yesteryears as a country.”
This sense of nostalgia also inspired the choice of the majestic Blue Train as the venue for the media launch of 2025’s competition, which is being run in partnership with African Bank and FP&M SETA. This “five-star hotel on wheels” celebrates all the glamour, luxury and charm of the golden era of railway travel.
Meet the judges
The nine judges who make up this year’s Proudly SA Local Fashion Police include:
- Tshepo Mohlala, founder of Tshepo Jeans;
- Designer Asanda Madyibi;
- Nobukhosi “Khosi” Mukwevho and Thabo Mukwevho, co-founders of Khosi Nkosi;
- Londeka Buthelezi Ndaba, founder of Malondié;
- Stephen Van Eeden of Stephen Van Eeden Atelier;
- Thandazani Nofingxana of Abantu in Africa; and
- Prince and Warren Meko (aka the Meko twins), founders of Madonsela.
Prizes up for grabs
Four lucky winners will each win fashion made by one of the local designers participating as a judge in the Proudly South African Local Fashion Police competition.
The value of the prize is a whopping R50,000 per winner.
The competition will culminate in a fabulous fashion show, where the winners will get to strut their stuff on the runway.
Enter now, here’s how
- Post a picture or video of yourself wearing your favourite local fashion piece on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and/or Instagram.
- Be sure to display the origin of the garment to confirm that it is indeed locally made.
- Follow Proudly SA and African Bank on your chosen platform of entry, and tag them in your post, along with the designer/manufacturer you’re wearing.
- Include ALL the hashtags #LocalFashionPolice2025 #FashionableBanking and #LovedHereMadeHere.
Entries close at 11.59pm on September 30 2025. Ts & Cs apply.
This article was sponsored by Proudly South African.