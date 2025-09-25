Editor's letter: The delight of the musical skin-orgasm

While putting together this year’s Heritage issue, which serendipitously presented itself to me as a music edition along the way, I encountered divine intervention in the gospel of Solly Moholo.

Astonishingly, on repeat on my playlist was Banaka Nako Ea Me E Haufi by the late gospel singer, which formed part of the soundtrack of my childhood. One of my fondest memories from the early 2000s is of my uncle, Isaac Maupa, blasting the tune loudly in the middle of the night from his navy Toyota Corolla 16V, waking up the neighbours.

Presumably, he was drunk, at least judging by my mother’s visible exasperation. Not Malome Ike, he didn’t care, he was at his happiest, dancing and singing along.

Apple Music’s auto-play algorithm was picking up on my nostalgic mood and feeding me tracks from one of my most-played artists, Tsepo Tshola. Songs like Ho Lokile, Lekunutu Le Morena, Beaulah Land, Oena Feela, and Ha Le Mpotsa Tsepo Eaka dominated my listening pleasures.

(Side note, aside from The Village Pope, my list of most-played artists on Apple Music is a chaotic mix of Frank Ocean, Amadodana Ase Wesile, Florence + The Machine, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Adele, Bongo Maffin, IPCC, Coldplay, and Mafikizolo. So, what does my musical taste say about my personality?)

Back to my listening pleasures and the calming effect of worship music. I would be the first to admit that I’m not the most obvious candidate for the genre. Certainly, if we are basing it on a self-identity and body-perception point of view, I present a very laid-back aesthetic.