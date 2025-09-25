Ahead of the issue dropping tomorrow, here are some highlights from the cover stars:
Shandesh on the lekompo sound wave: The term ‘lekompo’ was coined afterwards, but Bolobedu dance music has always been there. The name references the people living in the poorest areas of the Bolobedu region, in squatter camps; we used to call those regions ‘kompong’. It’s always cluttered there and they listen to distinct music – usually Bolobedu dance music – but they play their music super loud. So, the genre has turned something deemed negative into a positive, and that pride can be heard in the lyrics and sound.
Focalistic on the power of amapiano: For me, it has always been about a bigger goal or purpose. When we started out, many didn’t know what Sepitori is. It always felt deeper than just making music. It felt like telling stories of where I grew up, and where my parents grew up, because it didn’t just start with us.
Musically, the transition has been about taking people to a different sound, especially using Sepitori. But in 2025, it’s about the kids and how many more lives we can change.
Thabsie on her banging body: I work hard on my body and I’m tired of the plastic surgery and BBL [Brazilian butt lift] allegations. I can’t believe I’m getting BBL allegations. I’m so small, where would I get the fat from? I’m very honest and I’ve done my boobs, that’s it. I have wanted them since I was 21. I thought they would grow. Then I thought to myself, I want to get my boobs done before I have kids. I want to enjoy my dream body.
Culture shifters who define modern sound
Our heritage issue out to celebrate fluidity in music.
All hail Shandesh, Queen of Lekompo, on the first cover of SMag’s annual Heritage issue.
Mzansi is buzzing with lekompo, the emerging Limpopo dance music sub-genre that’s succeeded Bolo house.
It’s thanks to artists like Shandesh, the pride of the genre, who is a reigning force with songs like Sdudla or Slender, Ga Mmapula and Di Chopper.
It’s beginning to look a lot like spring and Afro-pop muso Thabsie heats up the second cover. In a candid interview, the chanteuse talks about transitioning from a cooperate career to music, marriage, breast augmentation and why it has taken almost 10 years to record the R&B music she has always wanted to make.
The third cover features Sydney Seethal. The model, content creator and younger sibling of global megastar Tyla is ready to storm the scene. In March, H&M tapped Sydney to model for its spring/summer 2025 campaign, and she doesn’t plan to slow down.
On the cover of SMan is superstar Focalistic. Through genre fluidity, blending hip-hop and amapiano, the self-proclaimed “President Ya Straata” has used sonic brilliance to put Sepitori on the map.
What does music look like in 2025? Our cover stars Focalistic, Shandesh, and Thabsie are the culture shifters defining and designing this generation’s soundtrack. The common thread is how they are impacting cultural trends and modern sound, which has seen the disappearance of genre-specific music.
Our Heritage issue celebrates that fluidity in music, and you, as the listener, don’t have to choose anymore – just marinate in the joy of frisson.
It was a surprisingly easy process. I wasn’t in pain, but I was uncomfortable. I was back up within three to four days.
Sydney on what most will be surprised to learn about her: I’ve been meat-free for nine years. I woke up one day, made the decision, and just stuck with it. I also love de-stressing by painting, even though I’m definitely not a pro, and I use pole dancing as a mix of fitness and creative expression.
The Heritage issue, powered by Listerine, is out this Friday, September 26, in limited stores in Pretoria and Johannesburg. Found inside Sowetan when you purchase the newspaper on that day.
