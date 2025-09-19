Nobantu Vilakazi became a breakout star in 2021, thanks to her trademark Ad-lib “Khurukhutsu” that became a long-running catchphrase on the song Vula Mlomo by Musa Keys, featuring Sir Trill.
In the last four years, a lot has happened, and the 30-year-old musician from Meadowlands, Soweto, has grown – both musically and personally.
Vilakazi, whose new single The Help gives listeners a glimpse into her spiritual journey and an introspection on a higher power, chats to Sowetan about it:
How would you describe your evolution?
[The year] 2024 was one of the toughest years of my life, both musically and personally. A lot happened, but by the grace of God, I survived. That year completely shifted my perspective on life. I had to grow fast, learn faster, and rediscover who I am – not just as an artist, but as a person. Musically, it pushed me to dig deeper into my artistry and to put more heart into every note I sing.
I’ve been surrounded by an ocean of incredible people – Kamo Mphela, DJ Zinhle, Bucie, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Makhanj, Nia Pearl and Sibu Mabena. Being in those spaces has been humbling and inspiring because I get to learn from people who are killing the game and shaping the industry.
Who has shown you the biggest support?
DBN Gogo has been such a breath of fresh air, an absolute sweetheart. From the very first day I met her, she’s been warm, supportive and genuinely invested in my growth. People like that make this journey not only bearable but exciting. My pillars in the game are DBN Gogo and Justin99.
They’ve held me down. It’s rare to find people in this industry who genuinely care, and I’m grateful to have them by my side.
Nobantu Vilakazi's star on the rise since Khurukhutsu catchphrase
In the last four years, a lot has happened, and the 30-year-old musician from Meadowlands, Soweto, has grown – both musically and personally.
Image: Supplied.
Nobantu Vilakazi became a breakout star in 2021, thanks to her trademark Ad-lib “Khurukhutsu” that became a long-running catchphrase on the song Vula Mlomo by Musa Keys, featuring Sir Trill.
In the last four years, a lot has happened, and the 30-year-old musician from Meadowlands, Soweto, has grown – both musically and personally.
Vilakazi, whose new single The Help gives listeners a glimpse into her spiritual journey and an introspection on a higher power, chats to Sowetan about it:
How would you describe your evolution?
[The year] 2024 was one of the toughest years of my life, both musically and personally. A lot happened, but by the grace of God, I survived. That year completely shifted my perspective on life. I had to grow fast, learn faster, and rediscover who I am – not just as an artist, but as a person. Musically, it pushed me to dig deeper into my artistry and to put more heart into every note I sing.
I’ve been surrounded by an ocean of incredible people – Kamo Mphela, DJ Zinhle, Bucie, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Makhanj, Nia Pearl and Sibu Mabena. Being in those spaces has been humbling and inspiring because I get to learn from people who are killing the game and shaping the industry.
Who has shown you the biggest support?
DBN Gogo has been such a breath of fresh air, an absolute sweetheart. From the very first day I met her, she’s been warm, supportive and genuinely invested in my growth. People like that make this journey not only bearable but exciting. My pillars in the game are DBN Gogo and Justin99.
They’ve held me down. It’s rare to find people in this industry who genuinely care, and I’m grateful to have them by my side.
Who is your dream collaborator?
I would love to work with Wizkid, Sun-EL Musician and Tems. Their artistry is unmatched, and I feel like we could create something timeless together. I’m also always open to exploring new sounds with fresh talent. The possibilities are endless.
You started at 19 in 2014. How have you grown?
I’ve matured so much, and being a mother has been the biggest part of that growth. Seeing the world through my son's [Bandile] eyes empowers me and pushes me to conquer my dreams. I want to show him that everything is possible.
He’s helped me carry myself with purpose – both personally and artistically – and I feel stronger, wiser, and more grounded than ever.
Tell us about your new project.
My latest project just dropped today – a single called My Help. It’s a heartfelt prayer of gratitude to God for everything he does, big or small. I poured so much of myself into this song, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. It’s personal, spiritual and very close to my heart.
'Being an independent artist is awesome' – Nasty C
Rising Afrobeats star Gyakie on legendary dad Nana Acheampong being her muse
'True artistry in African music is lost when the middle man comes in' - Sarkodie
WATCH | Legends Mercy Pakela and William Mthethwa disrupt Samro's presser this morning
There's no stopping new rap prince Loatinover Pounds
Sabrina on her love for SA, music and fashion
Nanette inspired by retro queens of song like Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos