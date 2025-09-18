SMaggers, spring is in full bloom! The weather is warm and pleasant, giving the perfect excuse to fluff out our picnic blankets and stretch the legs of our camp chairs as we roll out the summer festival gig guide. But first, you need to pass the vibe check!
Kicking the outdoor festival season into high gear is the two-day DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand this weekend.
Headlining the line-up for day two is eight-time Grammy winner Lauryn Hill, accompanied by special musical guests Wyclef Jean, YG Marley and Zion Marley. US rapper Don Toliver will headline day one.
Local acts set to perform include Zee Nxumalo, Kelvin Momo, Kwesta, Kamo Mphela, Oscar Mbo, Zoë Modiga, Joyous Celebration Rewind, Khaya Mthethwa, Lira, Mandisi Dyantyis and Inkabi Zezwe.
With such a fire line-up, the question is: What will you be wearing?
Don’t fret, we have you covered.
Taking inspiration from the ongoing New York Fashion Week, SMag has created the ultimate festival fashion guide. These are the six must-try trends that will turn heads at festivals and that all-important second location:
Chest (all the way) out
Naked! A Delicious style guide
Image: Victor Pagan
Chest (all the way) out
Image: Dia Dipasupil
Those hours at the gym have finally paid off, and it’s time to enjoy those envious stares. Skin is the ultimate summer accessory, and this weekend is no exception. Whether you choose to show it all off or be flirtatious with a peek-a-boo effect, remember to brush up on your sun-care etiquette.
As seen on the KidSuper runway, a topless model strutted in shimmering metallic charcoal body paint, a statement neckpiece, and oversized denim jeans. At LaQuan Smith, a model turned up the heat in nothing but a gilded mesh dress.
Showstopper
Image: Mark Gunter
This outfit choice is sure to turn heads. Nothing says carefree spirit like a couture-inspired fashion creation. At the Coral Castillo showcase, a model walked the runway in a white hued cut-out creation. This festivalgoer is bold and playful – a style showstopper. If this is you, pin up this inspiration and start making calls.
Sophisticated fun
Image: Eduardo Munoz
For the festivalgoer who loves a good vibe but wants to stay photo-ready, this one is for you. Keep things classy and saucy with your festival-fit by highlighting one feature – like your midriff or shoulders – using loose, light and airy pieces such as cold-shoulder blouses or bikini tops. This trend was seen on the Prabal Gurung and Bibhu Mohapatra runways, and focused on revealing cutouts and draped silhouettes.
Fashion chameleon
Image: Victor Pagan
Diehard fashionistas, we know you love your signature cool-girl aesthetics. Our ask is that you tap into your inner sartorial chameleon by turning up the shimmer and shine.
Add an extra sparkle to your ensemble as seen at the Bibhu Mohapatra showcase, where a model walked the runway in a knit vest embroidered with miniature rhinestones and a colourful statement neckpiece, plus matching drop earrings. The look was completed with a pair of straight jeans, accented with a chain belt.
Party starter
Image: Arturo Holmes
Give big energy vibes and steal the night with metallic-inspired ensembles. This crowd-pleasing trend is making waves on men and womenswear runways. It’s your ticket to guaranteed disco-ball fun.
As seen on at Cucculelli Shaheen, a model walked the runway in a silver metallic dress with slit sleeves and metallic lacing woven across her bodice. The look was completed with silver metallic-inspired go-go boots, statement earrings and hair jewellery woven into her cornrows.
Accessories o’clock
Image: Victor Pagan
Whether it’s gladiator-style sandals, fantastical headpieces, cowboy hats, sheer knee-high socks or lightweight opera gloves, attention-grabbing accessories are never a bad idea. This is an easy and affordable way to inject fun into any sartorial festival pick – the artifice of style. For your moodboard, look to Luar and LaQuan Smith for inspo we – promise the accessories on the runway were a gag.
