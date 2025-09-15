Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Jenna Ortega, Tramell Tillman and Angela Bassett best dressed at the Primetime Emmys

Skin steals the spotlight at Emmys 2025 red carpet

15 September 2025 - 12:24
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Jenna Ortega poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: DANIEL COLE

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday morning, local time.

Big winners included Netflix crime drama Adolescence, scooping a win for Best Limited or Anthology Series plus acting wins for stars Stephen Graham (Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series), Erin Doherty (Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) and Owen Cooper (Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) – making history as youngest male Emmy winner at age 15.

Actor Seth Rogen not only became a first-time Emmy winner, but a four-time Emmy winner in one night by scooping best comedy series for The Studio plus other wins for directing, acting and writing. 

The first season of medical drama The Pitt won best drama series and cleaned up in the acting categories with cast members Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy each winning an Emmy. 

Other highlights included a best talk show win for recently cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and actor Tramell Tillman making history as the first black man to win outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Severance.

On the red carpet, skin was the hero of the night glistening in a naked bejewelled bodice, shimmering metallic gowns, asymmetric cut-outs and sky-high slits.

Here are some of the best looks from the night, as picked by SMag:

 

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: DANIEL COLE

The 22-year-old actor dropped jaws arriving semi-naked on the carpet, dripping in a jewels and gemstones bodice by Givenchy. The Wednesday star completed the look with a high-slit jet black skirt, wet hair and siren dark red lip.

 

Tramell Tillman

Tramell Tillman poses with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for Severance at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
Image: DANIEL COLE

For his big night, the newly-minted Emmy winner looked white hot in a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit, which featured a double-breasted tuxedo jacket and double pleated trousers complete with a poplin tuxedo shirt, bow tie and patent calfskin boots.

Tramell Tillman poses with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for Severance at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
Image: DANIEL COLE

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: DANIEL COLE

Never one to disappoint, Domingo was stylish and was a standout in Valentino separates. 

 

Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: David Swanson

The Presumed Innocent actor was bold and artistic in an ivory Prada creation. 

 

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett walks onstage at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: Mike Blake

The 67-year-old actor turned heads in a Yara Shoemaker metallic strapless gown. The 9-1-1 star finished her look with delicate drop earrings, soft wavy trusses with a side partition.

 

Lisa

Lisa poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: David Swanson

The Blackpink singer and The White Lotus star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban brought a pop of colour in a Lever Couture creation complete with classic Christian Louboutin pumps.

 

Rita Ora

Rita Ora poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: David Swanson

The British singer showed off her amazing glow in a flirty Miu Miu number with a high-slit.

 

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: David Swanson

The Abbott Elementary hottie kept it clean and simple in Prada.

 

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: David Swanson

The 64-year-old actor donned a steamy cold-shoulder navy blue gown trimmed with liquorice black ruffles by Christian Siriano and opera gloves

 

Jonathan Gries

Jon Gries poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles,
Image: David Swanson

The White Lotus actor stunned in a look for the fashion boys. He rocked an oatmeal-hued suit complete with harem pants by Jacquemus.

 

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: David Swanson

The 33-year-old actor and singer looked radiant in a custom Louis Vuitton crimson red halter column gown with dramatic floor-length scarf detail.

 

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams walks onstage at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: Mike Blake

The heart-throb looked dapper in Giorgio Armani.

 

Parker Posey

Parker Posey poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: DANIEL COLE

The White Lotus looked chic in a lavender ruffled lace gown, with fur trimming, designed by Alessandro Michele for Valentino.

 

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: DANIEL COLE

The Abbot Elementary actor showed off her toned physique in a liquorice black sparking halter custom gown by Louis Vuitton, complete with a dramatic keyhole cut-out.

 

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: DANIEL COLE

The 60-year-old Scottish actor paid homage to his roots in a playful white piped Tanner Fletcher suit, complete with Bottega Veneta patent shoes and bow. Cumming won the award for Outstanding Host in a Reality Competition Program for The Traitors.

 

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Image: DANIEL COLE

The 28-year-old starlet wore a jewelled-toned satin cherry red gown by Oscar De La Renta complete with a ruffled sweetheart neckline and draped gown with a train that trained behind.

