Gents, it's spring, time to freshen up your grooming routine

What is Sentle’s secret to the perfect shave?
“To avoid razor bumps, before I shave, I apply vaseline on my skin, and then I go in with a shaving foam. Afterwards, I immediately use a toner, not aftershave. It has a percentage of alcohol, but it doesn’t burn my skin. I’ve never got razor bumps, literally.”
Sentle recommends the use of hygiene powder and antiperspirant spray before bed once a week.
“Use antiperspirant deodorant at night once a week before bed,” he says. “I use it every Sunday, at night after taking a shower, and then in the morning, I use my normal deodorant. You can’t use antiperspirant every single day; it will burn you. Trust me, you will never have odour and your armpits will never smell again.
“Taking care of your feet as a man is important, too. It’s summer now, so men should use hygiene powder for their feet and their manhood as well.”
Sentle hails from Dobsonville, Soweto, where he grew up with his three brothers.
“I am a clean freak. I was raised by my mother, and she instilled in me the importance of self-love, which led to my appreciation for skincare. My mom taught me how to take care of my skin, and growing up, I would use her skincare products. Fast-forward to 2019, when I arrived at varsity, I invested more in skincare and enjoyed it, as I had the time, and began creating content.
“When I started, it wasn’t about skincare but more makeup, which I learnt how to do from my mom. I transitioned fully into men’s hygiene and skincare from 2021.”
Sentle’s viral content has often been met with backlash and criticism in the comments section.
“Personal hygiene and grooming are misunderstood to be a feminine thing, so [some] followers automatically associate being clean and taking care of yourself as a man with being feminine,” he says.
“It’s the negative perception that clouds men’s personal hygiene. Women who are interested in my content always comment, ‘I want to send this to my husband, to my boyfriend or to my brother so badly, but I don’t know how he will receive it.’ Also, many people think skincare is expensive – but it’s about using what actually works for you, and it’s not about using expensive products.”
* This article forms part of a commercial collaboration with Listerine
Gents, it's spring, time to freshen up your grooming routine
Content creator Thato Sentle says men must not mistake personal hygiene with being feminine
SMaggers, spring is upon us, and it’s the perfect season for men to hit that grooming refresh button – especially since it’s also Oral Health Month.
In mastering personal hygiene and the essential guide to a fresh lifestyle, we went straight to the expert – teacher and content creator Thato Sentle. The 28-year-old “hygiene 101 guy” has made a viral career from sharing his grooming routine – and it is one that every man should try.
“I teach men about personal and oral hygiene. How to clean up after themselves, how to take care of themselves, as a modern man,” Sentle says.
Balancing the demands of the worlds of teaching and content creation, Sentle knows only too well the importance of time management. This motivates his simple, straightforward skincare routines.
“People usually ask me how long it takes me to get ready and assume that it takes hours. Shooting the content takes a lot of time, but following my daily routine takes me about 30 minutes on weekends and sometimes even less, because I don’t shave every day. Weekdays, because I must be at work by 7 o’clock, it takes me about 15 minutes.”
Sowetan caught up with Sentle at the Listerine “Wash Your Mouth” activation at Sandton City in Johannesburg, where the mouthwash brand showed attendees that a simple step to a big confidence boost includes a quick rinse after brushing their teeth in the morning.
“A major mouthwash faux pas is to rinse with water after you’ve used it, diluting the product and making it ineffective,” says Cole Gilbert, president of the Oral Hygienists’ Association of SA.
“Brush, floss and then rinse, or the other way around, but always finish off with a good rinse,” he says. “Look for a mild mouth rinse with clinical research behind it. Rinses that are too strong can kill off good and bad bacteria in the mouth, so avoid those. Lastly, be aware of rinses that stain your teeth.”
