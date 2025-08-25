Girl code: Celebrating the joy of womanhood with these trends

To close Women's Month, SMag is celebrating the joy of being a woman with these standout trends.

Makeup: Girl code

Things that guys will never understand? Unapologetically girl-coded makeup staples that skyrocket your aura

Soft girl: In a world where everything from waistlines to cheekbones must be “snatched”, there is a quiet return to softer features. At Sophie Webster and Luisa Spagnoli, a strong case was made for ditching lifted blush placements in favour of emphasising rounder, more youthful features. Focus blush application on the apples of the cheeks and diffuse downwards into the jawline.

Try: Nars Hot Escape Cheek Palette III Limited Edition, R1 130; Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick in Refresh, R1 030.

Female glaze: From glistening décolletages to glossy shoulders, lacquered-up limbs take centre stage. At Max Mara, Andreadamo, and Ermanno Scervino, models were sent out with deliciously gleaming skin. Slather on a rich body lotion to hydrate and layer with a body shimmer oil to add shine. Finish off with a pearlescent liquid highlighter on shoulders, collarbones, arms, and legs.

Try: Sol De Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Oil in Copacabana Bronze 75ml, R815; Fenty Beauty Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub 170ml, R790.