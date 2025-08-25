Girl code: Celebrating the joy of womanhood with these trends
To close Women's Month, SMag is celebrating the joy of being a woman with these standout trends.
Makeup: Girl code
Things that guys will never understand? Unapologetically girl-coded makeup staples that skyrocket your aura
Soft girl: In a world where everything from waistlines to cheekbones must be “snatched”, there is a quiet return to softer features. At Sophie Webster and Luisa Spagnoli, a strong case was made for ditching lifted blush placements in favour of emphasising rounder, more youthful features. Focus blush application on the apples of the cheeks and diffuse downwards into the jawline.
Try: Nars Hot Escape Cheek Palette III Limited Edition, R1 130; Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick in Refresh, R1 030.
Female glaze: From glistening décolletages to glossy shoulders, lacquered-up limbs take centre stage. At Max Mara, Andreadamo, and Ermanno Scervino, models were sent out with deliciously gleaming skin. Slather on a rich body lotion to hydrate and layer with a body shimmer oil to add shine. Finish off with a pearlescent liquid highlighter on shoulders, collarbones, arms, and legs.
Try: Sol De Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Oil in Copacabana Bronze 75ml, R815; Fenty Beauty Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub 170ml, R790.
Y2K brows: Dare we say it … the Instagram brow of 2016 could be seeing a resurgence. As the girlies call for an end to the minimal clean-girl aesthetic in favour of full glam makeup, brows are becoming sharper and more defined. At Iceberg, models sported a blocky, super-sculpted brow with a razor-sharp tail.
Try: Benefit Gimme Brow + Volumizing Pencil in 375, R460; Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade in Medium Brown, R450.
Cherry bomb: This season, lips are doing a solo act as the mood calls for bold, sultry shades – paired with nothing else. From burgundy, black cherry, and oxblood to true red shades, darkened lips are getting the job done without a lick of mascara, eyeshadow or even blush. At Max Mara, models sported deep-oxblood lips that were slightly blurred along the edges, set against clean, glowing skin.
Try: MAC Lip Pencil in Vino, R385; WBeauty Matte Lipstick in Stepping Out, R139; Yardley Intense Matte Velvet Wear in Iconic, R170.
Hair: Heroine unlocked
Channel your inner idol with hair trends that juxtapose feminine details with razor-sharp precision.
Babydoll bangs: From bluntly cut baby fringes for a futuristic look to wispy, swooping bangs, it seems everyone and their sister is cutting a fringe — and with good reason. Whether you’re a fan of wigs or relaxed hair, it’s the perfect way to add a touch of feminine whimsy to any style, as seen at Tolu Coker, where models were sent out with voluminous, 1970s-inspired blowout bangs that just grazed the brows.
Scrunched: Take your cue from Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s signature floral embellishments and turn to the scrunchie as this season’s must-have hair accessory. At Dhruv Kapoor, models were sent out with oversized, beaded versions of the cool-girl staple, wrapped around a simple bun. Whether you gravitate towards the classic satin variety, oversized flower-shapes or ruffled scrunchies, the memo is simple — go big.
Bow armour: If Joan of Arc had worn hair accessories, we’re pretty sure she would have approved of these seen at JordanLuca. Ranging from metallic bow clips to metal clasps added to long, braided ponytails, the coquette’s accessory gets a modern refresh, fashioned into metallic hardware finishes.
The big short: Long live short hair! As Gen Z declares that long hair is no longer cool and TikTok’s viral “long hair blindness” does the rounds, it’s safe to say that going for the big chop is back in vogue. From Italian micro-bobs that just skim the jawline to mid-length cowboy bobs, cool girls everywhere are turning to shorter lengths. Go for straight or wavy wigs cut into a bob that’s all one length, ending at the jawline, or dabble in braids in a short bob length.
Scalp braids: Skip the long box or boho braids this season and entrust your protective styling to shorter braided styles. These intricately braids differ slightly from simple cornrows (typically braided to the back in straight rows), instead sitting flush against the scalp and artfully wrapping around the head as multi-directional designs with blocks, zigzags, spirals, flowers, and heart shapes.