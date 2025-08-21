Birkenstock redefines comfort as the freedom to ‘come back to you’

In a world moving ever faster, slowing down is often seen as a luxury, an escape. But the campaign illustrates that true luxury lies in coming back to yourself, in reconnecting with your body and your joy. It’s not a break from life — it’s what helps us live it better.

Among the featured creatives is writer, editor and film photographer Celeste Jacobs, whose psychology studies taught her to pay attention and listen deeply. This informs how she observes the world, how she writes, takes photographs and connects with people.

Here, Jacobs shares how she comes back to herself by leaning into stillness, slow observation and creativity:

What are you currently working on?

A long-term photographic project exploring textiles in Africa. I’ve started with wool in the Karoo and connected with co-operatives in Morocco. The process has been interesting — I’ve loved noticing patterns and similarities. There are stories to be told, heard, seen and hopefully also felt. Words and visuals belong together and I’m lucky that I get to do both.

You specialise in 35mm and medium format film, and your works feature on global platforms including the Accidentally Wes Anderson group exhibitions in Korea, Japan and China. What drew you to shooting film?

I love the process; it’s so intentional. I try to notice what’s often overlooked, like a gesture, a shadow, a feeling, and make it visible. I’m so present in those moments. When I take photos it’s my way of restoring balance within myself. My work is a gentle rebellion against the fast pace of life. My pieces attempt to show the ease and joy that come with noticing the moments that can so easily pass us by.

How does that sensibility influence your style choices?

My clothes tend to sync with my approach to life: thoughtful, soft, layered with memory. I often return to the same staples because they feel like me, the same way I return to shooting in natural light or writing with a pen and paper. My clothes are quite minimalist, while leaving room for expression through colour and texture. I’m drawn to fabrics that hold stories, like linen, wool and worn leather. Just like with film, the beauty of material is often in the grain and how it makes you feel.