Crack the winter arc with healthier, better-looking skin
8 skincare rules to transform your grooming routine
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Take your cue from TikTok’s viral “winter arc” trend and completely transform your grooming routine for better skin just in time for summer.
While others “hibernate” and slow down in the colder months, entering your winter arc is based on using the cold to lock in and work on habits that you want to change and goals you want to achieve. Usually lasting over 90 days, the aim is to emerge as a better version of yourself after winter arc rules such as eating clean, waking up at 5am, working out consistently, drinking more water or learning a new hobby.
From committing to a proper skincare routine, trying out professional skincare treatments, introducing retinol into your routine, focusing on wellbeing from the inside out to even trying out a new hairstyle (with the safety of being able to wear a hat over with no judgment if you’re not feeling 100% confident yet) – you can apply the rules of the winter arc during the slow, reclusive nature of winter to allow you to carve out that time needed to transform without the pressure to be outside or expose every limb of your body.
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)
Eight Skincare Arc Rules
Try ‘cold plunge’ therapy
This is a great way to help de-puff skin and increase blood circulation in a pinch. Cold plunging or cryotherapy is a practice that uses cold temperatures to reduce inflammation, acne scarring, improve hydration, stimulate blood flow and help release endorphins in the body. If you can bear the cold, channel your inner Ashton Hall and wake up with a daily face plunge into a bowl or sink of ice water. Dunk your face in for a few seconds and come up for air – repeat this about two or three times. For a more winter-friendly cold therapy approach, use chilled facial rollers or globes to massage the face after cleansing, without the intense cold plunge shock.
Power up your cleansing
This can be achieved through facial cleansers packed with antioxidants or chemical exfoliants, such as niacinamide, lactic acid, glycolic acid or salicylic acid, which are added to enrich the formula. Sometimes it’s not always easy to remember to action a separate exfoliation step or maybe your routine is void of a serum, but having a facial cleanser with these active ingredients can help to slough off dead skin cells and treat skin while you cleanse.
Do some heavy lifting with retinol
If you haven’t introduced retinol into your skincare routine, now is the perfect time to do so. A powerful active ingredient that’s a derivative of vitamin A, retinol is a great tool for helping the skin regenerate, increase cell turnover and stimulate the production of collagen for more youthful skin. Retinol can make skin sensitive, so make sure to start ‘low and slow’ using a formula with a low retinol percentage, only applying at night and gradually introducing the skin to retinol once a week or every second evening until skin builds up a tolerance.
Create a consistent routine of retinol and vitamin C
One of the best things you can do for your skin is incorporate these two powerful and complementary actives to help transform your skin. Apply a vitamin C serum in the day to help protect skin from oxidative stress, thanks to its antioxidant benefits, as well as help manage uneven skin tone, pigmentation and radiance. Make sure to always couple this with daily sunscreen application. Apply retinol at night, which will help to increase skin turnover while you sleep, which is the time when skin repair and regeneration happen, resulting in less skin dullness, fading of dark spots and youthful skin appearance over time.
Image: Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images
