WOMEN OF THE YEAR | Kgomotso Christopher - The perfect icon

Was there a time Kgomotso Christopher was not relevant? The answer is simple — not in the past two decades.

Petite but powerful, she melts hearts and lights up every room she enters, first with her beaming smile and then her star power.

She has crushed very TV role she has played — Katlego Sibeko (Isidingo), Yvonne “YV” Thebe (Scandal!), Dineo Price (Legacy), Keabetswe Moloi (Generations: The Legacy), and Nandi Mahlati (Fatal Seduction). Her acting career, paced with fearless choices, is what has made her the greatest and most versatile TV icon of our generation.

“I’ve played a drug addict, housewife, gambling hustler, investigative policewoman, lecturer. In theatre I’ve done everything from Shakespeare to Molière and Chekhov. There’s nothing I’ve not done and there’s nothing that I can’t do and can’t wait to play,” she says.

When I challenge her to offer me a guide to her professional life in three-act structure, she doesn’t hesitate. “First Act: The struggle … the rejection. Second Act: A chance meeting. A chance given … serendipity. Third Act: ‘Patience is a virtue’,” Christopher quips.

No matter the act, Christopher’s greatest power in the industry is that she will always be the “why” kind of performer. “Why are you an artist? Why do you choose, still, to be an artist in a very unstable industry, in a country that’s battling economically? Why?” she asks.

“It’s in the moments when you don’t have work, when you want to give up, when you don’t know what your future looks like, especially financially in this industry because it impacts your family and children. The challenge is to find a way to remind yourself why you still choose the path and journey.”