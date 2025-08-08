WOMEN ON THE YEAR | Avumile Qongqo - The queen of indie films

Avumile Qongqo is basking in the glory of the success of The Last Ranger — Mzansi’s first Oscar-nominated film since Tsotsi won almost 20 years ago.

Nobody saw the gritty Cindy Lee-directed short film coming until it was became an Oscars sleeper when the 97th annual Academy Award nominations were announced on 23 January. Just like that, lead star Qongqo’s career took a turn, with her making waves as the queen of local indie films.

Qongqo is no newbie, although she humbly refers to herself as a “film novice”. Much like her indie film’s sleeper hit status, she has had a long and quiet showbiz career, making a number of U-turns on her way to the Oscars.

In the early 2000s, she was a model muse and mannequin strutting the runway for top SA designers. She quickly found Miss SA fame, as first princess in 2005 (Nokuthula Sithole won) and again in 2007 (Tansey Coetzee won). Then, in the early 2010s, she ventured into broadcast journalism as news anchor on ANN7.