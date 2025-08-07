Vilakazi on dreaming big: Growing up, I would not have thought I would be CEO of the largest bank in SA, but it is [the outcome of] a series of opportunities I was fortunate to have. I got opportunities along the way and that is what made all the difference. I always say I wasn’t the brightest or the most gifted, but I managed to get those opportunities...”
SMag honours women redefining work life with grace
Meet the women leading the way in business, beauty, entertainment, fashion, food, health and science
Image: Steve Tanchel
SMag’s fourth annual Women of the Year portfolio features six sensational women who continue to shape the way we work and live. They are Kgomotso Christopher, Mary Vilakazi, Mahtaab Hayat, Charlotte Maserumule, Avumile Qongqo and Nthabiseng Mathole.
The issue has three covers. Woman of the Year in Entertainment, Christopher, graces the first cover ahead of reprising her role as Nandi in the second season of Fatal Seduction on Netflix on August 15.
Fronting the second cover is Woman of the Year in Fashion & Beauty, Qongqo, who is basking in the glory of the success of The Last Ranger – Mzansi’s first Oscar-nominated film since Tsotsi won almost 20 years ago.
Image: Steve Tanchel
The third cover stars Woman of the Year in Food, homemaker and content creator Mathole. Her career in content creation kicked into high gear in 2021 when she resigned from a lucrative corporate job.
Inside, Vilakazi (Woman of the Year in Business) is breaking through the glass ceiling as FirstRand's first female CEO.
Innovator Dr Maserumule (Woman of the Year in Health & Education) is shaping the future of medical diagnostics with new solutions.
For her urgent attention to African-led genetic research, Dr Hayat is Woman of the Year in Science.
Here is an exclusive teaser of what to expect when the issue drops on Friday:
Christopher on women being underrepresented in the acting world after a certain age: Male actors are still alpha males, ageing gracefully on our screens without worrying about their changing looks... I’ve been portraying characters that are 40-plus since my early 30s; now that I’m in my 40s, I’m vying for roles that a veteran actress should be getting. Mathematically it doesn’t compute; there should be strong, rich, interesting characters across the board, regardless of age or gender.
Image: Steve Tanchel
Vilakazi on dreaming big: Growing up, I would not have thought I would be CEO of the largest bank in SA, but it is [the outcome of] a series of opportunities I was fortunate to have. I got opportunities along the way and that is what made all the difference. I always say I wasn’t the brightest or the most gifted, but I managed to get those opportunities...”
Mathole on choosing content creation over her corporate job: I worked in risk management for 10 years until 2021... It wasn’t easy coming to that decision and I didn’t take it lightly. I’m a spiritual person and God told me it was time to leave my corporate job, as He had an assignment for me to fulfil... I didn’t have any full-time job waiting for me but I was just trusting God’s voice. My husband knew I wasn’t happy at my job anymore and [that I wanted to] go into content creation. Fortunately, he’s also a believer and was supportive.
Maserumule on the inspiration in becoming one of SA’s most respected health diagnostic innovators: Losing both my parents at a young age made me want to understand disease: how it works, where it comes from, and what we can do about it. For me, it became about finding ways to buy more time for other people’s parents, other people’s loved ones.
Image: Steve Tanchel
Hayat on leading the first genome-wide study of breast cancer in Sub-Saharan Africa: It’s important, because you can’t just take results from non-African populations and apply them to Africans. Our genetics are different. African genomes are much older, and that affects how genetic risks show up. So, what works in or applies to one population may not hold true in another – even within Sub-Saharan Africa. It’s not one size-fits-all.”
Qongqo on attending the Oscars in March: That moment is difficult to put into words because it’s incomparable. Sometimes you feel it’s too soon to dream this way because I only got into film in 2017... So, I was waiting for a couple more years before I could dream about going to the Oscars... The biggest stars in the world were there; I was in the same room as them and suddenly they became so human. It made that stage accessible... A village girl who could not conceive the possibilities of this thing happening, there she was at the pinnacle of an industry that she loves. Suddenly, it all felt possible.
* The magazine is out tomorrow in limited stores in Pretoria and Johannesburg. It is also found inside the Sowetan when you purchase the newspaper
SMag honours women redefining work life with grace
