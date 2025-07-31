Hairstyle chameleon Nomzamo Mbatha talks about owning her crown

Hair has always been the linchpin of storytelling in Nomzamo Mbatha’s craft. From her Hollywood red carpet appearances to beauty campaigns and acting in productions like Shaka iLembe, Coming 2 America and Isibaya. Heck, on Monday, she even caught smoke from singer Simphiwe Dana in a polarising rant on trendy black hairstyles. Mbatha chats to SMag about how she has always owned her crown.
This interview took place before Dana’s social media rant.
How has the relationship with your hair evolved?
Historically, hair has always played a pivotal role in how we identify [ourselves] and its attachment to beauty. If your hair was long past your shoulders, then you were considered like, “Wow, umuhle!” It’s that thing that has always been attached to beauty and standards. When we were children, I’m pretty sure that for 90% of us, our hair did not belong to us. It belonged to our parents or whichever female figure raised us. In my teens, I was like, OK, my hair belongs to me, but in my 20s, that’s when I decided that this is my head, this is who I am. In 2019, when I had my first big chop, it was the first time I saw my face in a long time.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: STEVE TANCHEL
As an actor, how does your hair serve as a vehicle for storytelling?
It tells the period that we live in and the story of the character. When I was shooting Coming 2 America, the lead hairstylist and makeup artist were like: “We should do textured faux locks because she’s a hairdresser [her character, Mirembe].” What does a hairdresser look or feel like in the world? Most hairdressers love to experiment with their hair, so she was like, “Let’s do long, chunky, textured faux locks”, and I loved it because it gave a goddess kind of feel.
Then you jump to the 1700s, 1800s with uNandi [in Shaka iLembe] and she’s got isicholo [a traditional Zulu headdress]. When you see pictures from the 1800s of what textured hair looked like and the gravity it held – at the time, they used cow fat in the hair to structure it and give it a shape. So for me, when it comes to playing characters on-screen, your hair tells the story of the time.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
As a hairstyle chameleon, how has your hair journey influenced your confidence and self-expression?
Hair can be a political statement depending on where I am and which carpet I’m walking on. What am I saying? I’m always speaking with my hair, especially when it’s big or taking on a different shape. I love the architectural style that it gives. Do I want to be elongated, or do I want to feel grounded? I’m always thinking to myself, what are we feeling? What are we walking into the space feeling like? For me, my hair has always carried a message, whether it’s to myself or society.
You look at me at the Met Gala, that hair was specific. I said: “This is what we’re going to do because we are commanding a space.” Sometimes when I’m in my honey blonde, I’m like, “Beyoncé has entered now, I’m feeling fun and cute.” When I have my short pixie and in my natural state as well, I’m allowing my hair to feel the gravity of the sun and wind.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
What advice would you give to women struggling to embrace the power of their natural hair?
I would say to mothers, be careful of the language you use around little girls when it comes to their hair. Make them feel confident that whatever’s growing out of their scalp, it belongs to them and it’s supposed to grow that way because it’s genetics and part of their identity and who they are. The sooner they embrace it, the better relationship they’ll have with their self-esteem, because I’ve seen it. That’s the seed where young girls grow up thinking, “I don’t have good hair.”
What is good hair? Hair comes in different spectra. You don’t have to be happy with your hair all the time, but whatever’s underneath, when you are away from the world, you still have to look in the mirror and love yourself.
Image: Quantrell D. Colbert/Amazon Studios
What is one thing you will never do to your hair?
You will never see tongs in my hair – no! Hair tongs and relaxers – forget! I think I have trauma. Put it on the weave, there’s a heat protection spray and all the oils that we use now, but not on the hair that grows out of my scalp. Keep it away.
How did you become Creme of Nature’s first-ever SA ambassador?
Creme of Nature has been on shelves for like two years in SA, but hasn’t had an ambassador or a real full-on launch. They were looking for somebody who can match what the brand is doing globally. They’ve just taken on Keke Palmer as chief brand officer.
Image: Supplied.
Image: supplied
