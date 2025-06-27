IN PICS | Zamani Mbatha, Shalate Sekhabi, Ponahalo Mojapelo and more toast SMag Youth Month issue

SMag cover stars and actors Zamani Mbatha, Luyanda Zuma and Shalate Sekhabi celebrated the Youth Month issue on Thursday afternoon with a bang at their invite-only soirée at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton.
Attendees danced the afternoon away with a DJ playlist curated by fellow cover stars Nkuley Masemola, Ponahalo Mojapelo and Mordecai Ngubane in honour of International Pride Month.
Other stars toasting the afternoon skyline with Zardetto prosecco included Tshiamo Modisane, Bradley Ndlovu, Mzukisi Mbane, Siyabonga “Siyababa” Mtshali, Thobeka Mbane, Craig Jacobs, Melanie Ramjee, Nkanyiso Mzimela, Harrison Mkhize, Sabelo The Kreator, Felipe Mazibuko, Yaya Mavundla, Siphesihle Masango, Ms Party and Lesley Mofokeng.
The 27-year-old Mbatha, causing a splash in the second season of Shaka iLembe, was a radiant splash of colour in a striking Rich Mnisi trench coat.
“I thank God and my ancestors for staying humble and believing in myself and remaining true to myself,” he said at the party.
“Everything I’ve ever wanted for myself has happened and is blossoming; it has been incredible to see. I’ve come far and the belief I have in myself and my craft has come full circle.”
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Miss SA 2022 finalist Luyanda, 23, also a new addition to the second season of Shaka iLembe as Liyana, showed off her stunning figure in a bodycon number.
“One thing that SMag did beautifully for my cover was make it editorial and everyone said that it was so different, and it was nothing I could have expected. With my background as a model, it felt different, and I loved it.”
Oozing total sex appeal, Sekhabi was accompanied by House of Zwide's on-screen hubby, Zuma. The couple are dating in real life.
“It’s been amazing. I am so elated and happy. This is my first cover, I feel blessed, this is a dream come true,” said Sekhabi.
“The positivity and the reception from everyone have been crazy; it’s been nice. Getting this cover for Youth Month has been self-reflective and has invited me to think about what it means. It’s an honour. I’m not in the position that many young people find themselves in and I feel the need to encourage people and remind them that dreams do come true,” she said.
SMag editor Emmanuel Tjiya said he was proud of the issue. “This issue was paramount for the publication as it celebrated what the essence of the magazine is. It was unapologetically young, queer and black. So, it was only appropriate that we close it with a toast. The response was overwhelming, especially from our online readers. We won a Feather Award in 2023 for being a vital publication in queer media when it comes to authentic inclusivity and representation. Thank you to our sponsors, Radisson Blu Hotel and Meridian Wines.”
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
Image: Ray Manzana
