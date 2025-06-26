Short shorts, pinstripes, soft hues define gents spring/summer fashion

If summer bodies are made in winter, shouldn’t our summer style ascension be the same? Gents, warmer days are coming, and the ongoing menswear spring/summer 2026 – first in the fashion capital Milan and then Paris – is forecasting how your wardrobe should look like next season.
Even though in Mzansi the thermostat continues to drop, your style game should not share the same fate. So let's jump into it!
Consider this style guide as the firestarter for your spring wardrobe. Next season, men's style trend prioritises individualism. Key trends include suiting paired with open sandals, deconstructing the classic pinstripe, layers, soft colourways and enviable short shorts.
Lighter layers
Continuing from the outerwear section, lighter pieces are perfect for styling and layering, minus the bulkiness. From the suave gent in a monochromatic fit or one who pushes the fashion envelope, layers will bring the look together seamlessly. As seen at Louis Vuitton, a model walked the showcase in a mocha-hued checkered print suiting with a soft beaver shade blazer jacket layered over a trench coat of the same print. The ensemble is complete with a striped necktie, collared shirt and leather or flip-flops. To switch things up, swap out the trench coat layers for Eisenhower or Harrington shorter-length jackets that sit on the waist jacket with collars and slip pockets.
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Thigh game
Image: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images
If you are working on your summer body, get ready to be rewarded by showcasing all its muscle definition. The men's short shorts make a return as a style must-have, as seen on the Prada and Louis Vuitton runways. At Prada, a model strutted in a burgundy shade shirt and short shorts co-ord ensemble, complete with a bright candy red pleather jacket and cream court sneakers. To balance modesty and flaunt, opt for mid-thigh shorts and pair with a trench coat.
Image: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images
Show your stripes
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
The classic man style lives on through the mighty pinstripe. The once workman uniform has been deconstructed and softened into modern plus stylish co-ordinated ensembles. As seen at Dolce & Gabbana, a model walked the showcase in a suit with stripes in sandy tones clashed with an oversized polka dot print shirt, open sandals and striped tote. At Louis Vuitton, a model strutted the runway in an earth-tone pinstripe soft suit complete with a buttoned-down ivory-hued shirt and loafers.
Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Soft touch
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Image
Whether it is soft pastel colourways or soft textures, gents are embracing the luxe side of fashion. As seen at Dolce & Gabbana, a model walked the showcase in a pinstriped sky-blue and white shirt, paired with trousers co-ordinated completely with a faux leopard print coat, man-bag and fluffy open sandals. At Saint Laurent, models walked the showcase in various candy floss-hued suits and sheer blouses over a collared shirt.
Outerwear maketh the man
Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
Wardrobe staples are a style game-changer. These closet chameleons – such as the mighty blazer, letterman and Harrington jackets, anoraks, trench coats and woollen Melton coats – instantly elevate any outfit. For the upcoming warmer season, look out for outerwear that is lightweight, but still feels insulated. As seen at Saint Laurent, a model walked the showcase in a playful twist of the classic suit and tie. The model donned a tucked-in lime necktie and olive-green shirt with burgundy-hued trousers, complete with a cinched canary yellow trench coat.
Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
