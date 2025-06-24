Just dandy: Classic gentleman and old-school grooming resurgence

If this year’s Met Gala is anything to go by, the classic gentleman and old-school grooming are gearing up for a resurgence.

The much-anticipated gala theme — Superfine: Tailoring Black Style — was an ode to Black dandyism, an African-American cultural movement dating back to the 19th century that also had some roots in Central Africa with the rise of Les Sapeurs.

As a response to slavery and racial discrimination, Black men adopted the European concept of dandyism as a way to used clothes, impeccable grooming, and self-expression to counteract societal limitations, exercise autonomy, reclaim a sense of dignity, and redefine what it meant to be a Black man.

Ranging from zoot suits to perfectly coiffed hair, dandyism was all about expressing a strong sense of individuality and pride by dressing to the nines.

Today, touches of dandyism can be seen in tastemakers such as Dapper Dan and musician Tyler, The Creator, giving new life to the aesthetic as it merges with an effortless, Gen-Z cool for a refreshing reinterpretation.

Trending: The modern dandy. Lean into old-school barbering and dapper trims.

Bearded excellence: Despite dandyism being associated with a clean-shaven gent — or, at most a neatly trimmed pencil moustache — the modern take brings the bearded gang into that culture. A full beard has become a popular choice over the years and dabbling in dandyism doesn’t mean going for the chop. Apply the principle of “impeccable grooming” and go for one that is combed out, neatly trimmed, and finished off with a nourishing oil.