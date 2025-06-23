Mzansi marvels: Here's how you can drop jaws at Durban July

Take this year’s Durban July theme as your sign to swing big with jaw-dropping trends

Makeup: Into the wild

Draw makeup inspiration from Mzansi’s most prized natural treasures, from fantastical flora to the Big 5.

Plume fiction:

Who needs “demure and mindful” when runways serve us peacocking at its finest? At Valentino, lashes were bold and fantastical with extra-length feathered falsies lining the top and bottom lash lines, creating a halo effect. At Thom Browne, models were sent out with wispy strands of ostrich-like feathers attached to the outer corners for an abstract take on lashes. Try: Revlon ColorStay Multi-Liner in As Is, R220; Clinique High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara in Black, R570.