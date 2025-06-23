Fashion & Beauty

Mzansi marvels: Here's how you can drop jaws at Durban July

Who needs “demure and mindful” when runways serve us peacocking at its finest?

23 June 2025 - 08:49
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

Take this year’s Durban July theme as your sign to swing big with jaw-dropping trends

Makeup: Into the wild 

Draw makeup inspiration from Mzansi’s most prized natural treasures, from fantastical flora to the Big 5.

Plume fiction:

Who needs “demure and mindful” when runways serve us peacocking at its finest? At Valentino, lashes were bold and fantastical with extra-length feathered falsies lining the top and bottom lash lines, creating a halo effect. At Thom Browne, models were sent out with wispy strands of ostrich-like feathers attached to the outer corners for an abstract take on lashes. Try: Revlon ColorStay Multi-Liner in As Is, R220; Clinique High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara in Black, R570.

Protea flush:

Taking inspiration from Mzansi’s national flower, the Protea, for a multi-dimensional flush. As seen at Etro, vibrant halo blush goes one step further with up to three colours blended seamlessly into the cheek bones, temples, and nose bridge. Go for punchy, blush hues reminiscent of fynbos. Try: Fenty Beauty Shimmer Blush in Bubble Bands, R580; MAC Strobe Beam Liquid Blush in Magic Aura 4.3ml R560; Chanel Joues Contraste Intense in Rouge Franc, R1 165.

Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

Inner feline:

The inner eye corner is becoming prime real estate as the runways skip a fully lined eye in favour of a suggestion of colour. At Dhruv Kapoor and Dior, models sported feline eyes that were left almost naked, except for a flash of colour by way of a slither of eyeshadow or eyeliner hugging the inner corner. Try: Byredo Makeup Eyeliner in Technical Black, R870; Yardley Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Black, R160.

Image: RosdianaCiaravolo/Getty Images  

Greyscale:

Take your cue from the African elephant for the coolest hue this season, with the resurgence of 2000s matte-grey eyeshadow at Luar and Kim Shui, where super-matte, chalky-grey was given a graphic, 1980s twist. At Chanel, grey was applied as an icy, sheer wash layered over a neutral brown base shadow to prevent skin looking too washed out. Try: Huda Beauty Icy Nude Eyeshadow Palette R1 475; Fenty Beauty Matte Shadow Stix in Cuz I’m Black, R575.

