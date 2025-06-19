WEDDING | Clive Mathibe and Lebohang Toko prove that you can’t hurry love

Film director Clive Mathibe and musical-theatre multi-hyphenate Lebohang Toko seal their 17-year love story with an epic celebration.

The meeting

Lebo: I thought he was an arrogant little somebody on campus, the senior who is so full of himself. Our love story took shape four years later in Grahamstown in James Ngcobo’s Touch My Blood play. On the first night, we saw each other and I was like, “Not this guy again.”

Clive: We went to Tshwane University of Technology and I was ahead of Lebo by three years. I was doing my drama degree and Lebo was at the musical-theatre department. When we saw each other after four years, I was like, “Oh my god, this guy is so hot.” He wore a black velvet tracksuit. I told the friend who was with me that I was in love and was going for him.

The dating life

Clive: I drove back to Joburg with two of my friends, one of whom was the actress in the play I was directing in Grahamstown. I remember thinking I needed to see him again, and called him.

Lebo: He asked me out to dinner and we never stopped seeing each other. Dating was fun; he would pick me up after my show and we would sing along to Beyoncé, go out, eat, party — and neither of us was broke because we were both working in the industry.

The lightbulb moment

Clive: We were back together after a seven-month breakup and had finished eating dinner at Lebo’s place. As we were washing the dishes, we got into a real conversation. I told him that I wanted this and wanted us to go to the next level and build a life together.