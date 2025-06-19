Fashion & Beauty

Lerai, Zee Nxumalo, Shandesh nominated at the fourth annual Basadi in Music Awards

"This nomination [Best TV Presenter] caught me by surprise, but in the most affirming way," says Lerai.

19 June 2025 - 21:23
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Lerai stands to walk away with the Best TV Presenter award at the fourth annual Basadi in Music Awards.
Lerai stands to walk away with the Best TV Presenter award at the fourth annual Basadi in Music Awards.
Image: Supplied.

The Basadi in Music Awards are back, and once again, they’re celebrating the power, resilience, and brilliance of women in SA's music and entertainment industries.

As anticipation builds ahead of the main ceremony, set to take place on August 2, the spotlight has already begun to turn toward some of the trailblazers and rising voices that are making waves – including dynamic young broadcaster and cultural voice, Lerai.

Best known for her work on Nickelodeon Africa, Lerai has grown into one of SA's most promising media talents. This year, her nomination signals a defining moment – not as an artist, but as someone shaping the narrative and bridging the gap between music, youth culture, and global platforms.

“This nomination [Best TV Presenter] caught me by surprise, but in the most affirming way,” she said. “I’ve never made music myself, but I’ve always been a fan, a listener, a student of its impact. Through presenting, I somehow found myself woven into the world of music, standing side stage, mic in hand, witnessing the way sound moves people.”

Now 21 years old, Lerai’s path has seen her evolve from a teen presenter into a respected figure across multiple disciplines. After making history as Nickelodeon’s first local presenter, she transitioned to MTV Base where she expanded her creative reach as a presenter, writer and co-producer. Her final show on Nickelodeon went on to win an SA Film and Television Awards (Safta) – a milestone that, she says, affirmed her voice and purpose.

“My work has always lived in between spaces: between youth and policy, TV and activism, storytelling and stagecraft,” she said. “So to be recognised for my presence in this space, not as an artist, but as someone helping carry the culture, means a lot. The last show I worked on at Nickelodeon before moving to MTV Base, where I served as presenter, co-producer and writer, went on to win a Safta. And now this? It just reminds me that the voice I’ve been shaping is being heard.”

Gospel singer Xolly Mncwango: 'I didn't know the reward would be this big'

Gospel singer Xolly Mncwango emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Metro FM Music Awards at the weekend, after clinching the Best Female ...
S Mag
1 month ago

The awards, founded by Hloni Modise-Matau, have consistently championed the unsung heroes behind the scenes: media professionals, broadcasters, producers, and storytellers.

Lerai’s nomination reflects that broader shift in how cultural impact is acknowledged, especially in an era where visibility and voice matter just as much as music itself.

“It speaks to purpose,” she says.

“Everything I do, whether I’m hosting global concerts or chairing G20 youth summits, is about representing something bigger than myself. I’ve presented on stages in Los Angeles, London, and soon Portugal for Afro Nation, but no matter where I go, I carry my country with me.

“Our culture is in demand. People are listening. But more than that, they’re watching how we show up. That’s why I’ve always seen myself as a kind of cultural diplomat. Whether I’m on a music stage or in a multilateral room, I’m an ambassador for the stories, sounds and spirit of home. And this nomination tells me to keep doing exactly that.”

Should she win, Lerai already knows what the moment will mean: a tribute to legacy, and a beacon for the next generation.

“I’ll honour the ones who came before me, especially women like V-Mash, who reminded us that being a presenter was never just about linking segments. It was about owning your space. Bringing flavour. Speaking straight from the heart.”

“But I’d also hold it up for every young girl watching, the ones still figuring out if they belong. I want them to know: your voice is valid, and the world is ready for it. You don’t need to change who you are to be heard, you just need to trust your story.

Khanyisile Ngwenya on winning Savanna Comics’ Newcomer Award, being the next big thing

In honour of Africa Day this Sunday, SMag's latest digital cover celebrates the magical power of comedian Khanyisile Ngwenya, who went for gold at ...
S Mag
4 weeks ago

“It’s my love letter to girls like me, and women like the ones who raised me. If I win, it’ll be a reminder that this work, this message, matters.”

Alongside Lerai, this year’s nominees include amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo, who leads with four nods, while multi-hyphenated media personality, Relebogile Mabotja is flirting with three awards. Dance sensation Kamo Mphela stands to walk away with three awards as well as singers; Liema Pantsi, and Nontokozo Mkhize.  

The Entertainment Journalist of the Year category features fierce competition from Joy Mphande (TimesLIVE),  Keitumetse Maako (News24),  Nokuthula Zwane (News24), Mbali Mbatha, and Mapule Pule.

“I’m truly humbled and honoured to be nominated for Entertainment Journalist of the Year at this year’s Basadi in Music Awards,” said Mphande. “I’ve been an entertainment journalist for eight years now. This nomination signifies that my work has been recognised and valued by industry professionals. It not only validates my efforts but also motivates me to continue producing high-quality content.”

Looking ahead to awards night, she said: “I plan to celebrate this achievement with close friends and family who’ve been a part of my journey. But more than anything, it’s a privilege to be among such talented individuals. I’m looking forward to the ceremony.”

Amapiano supernova Zee Nxumalo fronts the cover of SMag.
Amapiano supernova Zee Nxumalo fronts the cover of SMag.
Image: Steve Tanchel
The queen of Lekompo, Shandesh.
The queen of Lekompo, Shandesh.
Image: Supplied.

Here's a full list of the nominees

Afropop Artist of the year: 

Zethe – Abantu

Nomakhosini – Angsafuni Ngami

Motlanalo – Goya Goile

Naledi Aphiwe– Romeo and Juliet

Lwah Ndlunkulu– Mnakwethu

Amapiano Artist of the year:

Kamo Mphela – Woza

Pabi Cooper – Pabi Jo

Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda

Bassie – Kwelanga 2.0

Babalwa M – Bothata

Sofnfree Artist of the year: 

Zee Nxumalo –Ngisakuthanda

Xolly Ncwango – Liyabasebenzela

Kamo Mphela – Woza

Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni

Makhadzi – Number 1

Collaboration of the year: 

Cici and Liema Pantsi– Impumelelo

Babalwa M and Yallunder – Mthuthuzeli

Mpho Sebina and Lioness Ratang –Lioness

Nosipho,Cici and Liema Pantsi –Home

Boohle, DEE Koala,K Mat – Iskhath' Sam Manje

Dance Artist of the year:

Manana Highness – Mdali

Makhadzi – Number 1

Shandesh – Sdudla/Slender

Karishma – Chokesmal

Azana – Abogogo

DJ of the year:

Lerato Kganyago 

DJ Tshepi

Lamiez Holworthy

DJ Zinhle

Kele Megano

Gospel Artist of the year

Mapula Monyepao – Hale Phirimile

Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni

Sneiziey – Uyinqaba Yethu

Xolly Mncwango – Liyabasebenzela

Sindi Ntombela – Ulithemba Lethu

Hip Hop Artist of the year:

Ms Kulie – Dyi Baddie

Nadia Nakai – No Problems

Gigi Lamayne – Bleed Mama

StaticFlo – Seven7

Faith K – Qosh

Artist Manager of the year: 

Hloni Hlo Mohlala

Phindile Matroshe

Tholsi Pillay

Maphuthi Perez

Miss T Thwala

Entertainment Radio Presenter of the year: 

Mannehileng Letuka – Ithlabolle Lesedi FM

Relebogile Mabotja – 702 unplugged Sessions

Lootluv – The Touchdown Metro FM

Hlekani Shikwambana –Capricorn Experience Capricorn FM

Lebo Maoela – Rea Thella Afternoon Drive Lesedi FM

Kgomotso Meso – Drive 959 Kaya FM

Jazz Artist of the year: 

Salphina Kadiaka – Champaign

Rorisang Sechele – Tsoga

Tshenolo – Freedom Song

Gabi Motuba – Order my Steps

Reggae Artist of the year:

Dimahr – Dry Tears

Undefynd – Danceholic

Lani M – Carried Away

Sankie Fayauman – Motherland

MadaGlory – Graceful Dub

Traditional Artist of the year: 

Phumla Music – Makhonjwa

MmaAusi – 2 Pula

Esther Mphahlele – Basadi

Miss Hillary – Hangwani

Entertainment Journalist of the year:

Keitumetse Maako

Joy Mphande

Nokuthula Zwane

Mbali Mbatha

Mapule Pule

Song of the year:

Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda

Bassie – Kwelanga 2.0

Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni

Aya Msani – Dubai 2.0

Lwah Ndlunkulu – Mnakwethu

Choreographer of the year: 

Delta the Leo

Bontle Modisele

Tlhogi Molefi

Sinethemba Mbatha

Entertainment TV Presenter of the year: 

Lerai – Newsish MTV Base

Zanele Potelwa –  Hotspot Seli SABC 1

Naledi M – Channel O

Mpumi Mlambo – Ushuni Womhlaba SABC1

Songwriter of the year:

Bongiwe Mngomezulu – Uyangihola

Liema Pantsi – Let me be

Cnethemba Gonelo – Lindishonele

Motlanalo – Goya Goyile

Zoe Modiga – Uyakhazimula

Styled Artist of the year:

Faith K

Moozlie

Tee Fermenso

Kamo Mphela

Anele Zondo (Ney the Bae)

Entertainment TV Producer of the year:

Relebogile Mabotja

Jemma Ford

Poppet Solwandle

Layinah Petersen

Dineo Luseng

Entertainment Radio Producer of the year:

Tlou Tloane – Capricorn Breakfast (Capricorn FM)

Phindile Mthobeni – The AM Prime Show (Emalahleni FM)

Noni Khumalo –The Lunch League (Y)

Dineo Lusenga –The Midday Link Up (Metro FM)

Newcomer of the year:

Noni Muji – Nguye

Ayarhkay – Hamba

Lani M – What you made of

Mega Snowflake – Aketeng

Pop Artist of the year:

Chante –Stay the night

Tasha Baxter – Bipolar Bear

Jamie Lee Sexton – Missing

Anica Kiana – Kiss Me Hard

Music Video of the year: 

Liema Pantsi – Let Me Be

Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda

Naledi Aphiwe – Ngiyabonga

Kharishma – Chokeslem

Pabi Cooper – Pabi Jo

Make Up Artist of the year:

Bongi Mlotswa 

Nomsa Madida

Gorge Make Up

Nono Linchwe

Hairstylist of the year:

Hair by Nana R 

Ntombomzi Lekgoro

Mbalezwehair

Jullz_Hairstylist

Tumelo Mj Afrobotique

Podcaster of the year: 

Relebogile Mabotja – The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast

Laconco – Timeline with Laconco

Pharoahi – Popcorn and Cheese

Si Jones – Si Sessions Africa. 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words