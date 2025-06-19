Here's a full list of the nominees
Lerai, Zee Nxumalo, Shandesh nominated at the fourth annual Basadi in Music Awards
"This nomination [Best TV Presenter] caught me by surprise, but in the most affirming way," says Lerai.
Image: Supplied.
The Basadi in Music Awards are back, and once again, they’re celebrating the power, resilience, and brilliance of women in SA's music and entertainment industries.
As anticipation builds ahead of the main ceremony, set to take place on August 2, the spotlight has already begun to turn toward some of the trailblazers and rising voices that are making waves – including dynamic young broadcaster and cultural voice, Lerai.
Best known for her work on Nickelodeon Africa, Lerai has grown into one of SA's most promising media talents. This year, her nomination signals a defining moment – not as an artist, but as someone shaping the narrative and bridging the gap between music, youth culture, and global platforms.
“This nomination [Best TV Presenter] caught me by surprise, but in the most affirming way,” she said. “I’ve never made music myself, but I’ve always been a fan, a listener, a student of its impact. Through presenting, I somehow found myself woven into the world of music, standing side stage, mic in hand, witnessing the way sound moves people.”
Now 21 years old, Lerai’s path has seen her evolve from a teen presenter into a respected figure across multiple disciplines. After making history as Nickelodeon’s first local presenter, she transitioned to MTV Base where she expanded her creative reach as a presenter, writer and co-producer. Her final show on Nickelodeon went on to win an SA Film and Television Awards (Safta) – a milestone that, she says, affirmed her voice and purpose.
“My work has always lived in between spaces: between youth and policy, TV and activism, storytelling and stagecraft,” she said. “So to be recognised for my presence in this space, not as an artist, but as someone helping carry the culture, means a lot. The last show I worked on at Nickelodeon before moving to MTV Base, where I served as presenter, co-producer and writer, went on to win a Safta. And now this? It just reminds me that the voice I’ve been shaping is being heard.”
Gospel singer Xolly Mncwango: 'I didn't know the reward would be this big'
The awards, founded by Hloni Modise-Matau, have consistently championed the unsung heroes behind the scenes: media professionals, broadcasters, producers, and storytellers.
Lerai’s nomination reflects that broader shift in how cultural impact is acknowledged, especially in an era where visibility and voice matter just as much as music itself.
“It speaks to purpose,” she says.
“Everything I do, whether I’m hosting global concerts or chairing G20 youth summits, is about representing something bigger than myself. I’ve presented on stages in Los Angeles, London, and soon Portugal for Afro Nation, but no matter where I go, I carry my country with me.
“Our culture is in demand. People are listening. But more than that, they’re watching how we show up. That’s why I’ve always seen myself as a kind of cultural diplomat. Whether I’m on a music stage or in a multilateral room, I’m an ambassador for the stories, sounds and spirit of home. And this nomination tells me to keep doing exactly that.”
Should she win, Lerai already knows what the moment will mean: a tribute to legacy, and a beacon for the next generation.
“I’ll honour the ones who came before me, especially women like V-Mash, who reminded us that being a presenter was never just about linking segments. It was about owning your space. Bringing flavour. Speaking straight from the heart.”
“But I’d also hold it up for every young girl watching, the ones still figuring out if they belong. I want them to know: your voice is valid, and the world is ready for it. You don’t need to change who you are to be heard, you just need to trust your story.
Khanyisile Ngwenya on winning Savanna Comics’ Newcomer Award, being the next big thing
“It’s my love letter to girls like me, and women like the ones who raised me. If I win, it’ll be a reminder that this work, this message, matters.”
Alongside Lerai, this year’s nominees include amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo, who leads with four nods, while multi-hyphenated media personality, Relebogile Mabotja is flirting with three awards. Dance sensation Kamo Mphela stands to walk away with three awards as well as singers; Liema Pantsi, and Nontokozo Mkhize.
The Entertainment Journalist of the Year category features fierce competition from Joy Mphande (TimesLIVE), Keitumetse Maako (News24), Nokuthula Zwane (News24), Mbali Mbatha, and Mapule Pule.
“I’m truly humbled and honoured to be nominated for Entertainment Journalist of the Year at this year’s Basadi in Music Awards,” said Mphande. “I’ve been an entertainment journalist for eight years now. This nomination signifies that my work has been recognised and valued by industry professionals. It not only validates my efforts but also motivates me to continue producing high-quality content.”
Looking ahead to awards night, she said: “I plan to celebrate this achievement with close friends and family who’ve been a part of my journey. But more than anything, it’s a privilege to be among such talented individuals. I’m looking forward to the ceremony.”
Image: Steve Tanchel
Image: Supplied.
Here's a full list of the nominees
Afropop Artist of the year:
Zethe – Abantu
Nomakhosini – Angsafuni Ngami
Motlanalo – Goya Goile
Naledi Aphiwe– Romeo and Juliet
Lwah Ndlunkulu– Mnakwethu
Amapiano Artist of the year:
Kamo Mphela – Woza
Pabi Cooper – Pabi Jo
Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda
Bassie – Kwelanga 2.0
Babalwa M – Bothata
Sofnfree Artist of the year:
Zee Nxumalo –Ngisakuthanda
Xolly Ncwango – Liyabasebenzela
Kamo Mphela – Woza
Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni
Makhadzi – Number 1
Collaboration of the year:
Cici and Liema Pantsi– Impumelelo
Babalwa M and Yallunder – Mthuthuzeli
Mpho Sebina and Lioness Ratang –Lioness
Nosipho,Cici and Liema Pantsi –Home
Boohle, DEE Koala,K Mat – Iskhath' Sam Manje
Dance Artist of the year:
Manana Highness – Mdali
Makhadzi – Number 1
Shandesh – Sdudla/Slender
Karishma – Chokesmal
Azana – Abogogo
DJ of the year:
Lerato Kganyago
DJ Tshepi
Lamiez Holworthy
DJ Zinhle
Kele Megano
Gospel Artist of the year
Mapula Monyepao – Hale Phirimile
Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni
Sneiziey – Uyinqaba Yethu
Xolly Mncwango – Liyabasebenzela
Sindi Ntombela – Ulithemba Lethu
Hip Hop Artist of the year:
Ms Kulie – Dyi Baddie
Nadia Nakai – No Problems
Gigi Lamayne – Bleed Mama
StaticFlo – Seven7
Faith K – Qosh
Artist Manager of the year:
Hloni Hlo Mohlala
Phindile Matroshe
Tholsi Pillay
Maphuthi Perez
Miss T Thwala
Entertainment Radio Presenter of the year:
Mannehileng Letuka – Ithlabolle Lesedi FM
Relebogile Mabotja – 702 unplugged Sessions
Lootluv – The Touchdown Metro FM
Hlekani Shikwambana –Capricorn Experience Capricorn FM
Lebo Maoela – Rea Thella Afternoon Drive Lesedi FM
Kgomotso Meso – Drive 959 Kaya FM
Jazz Artist of the year:
Salphina Kadiaka – Champaign
Rorisang Sechele – Tsoga
Tshenolo – Freedom Song
Gabi Motuba – Order my Steps
Reggae Artist of the year:
Dimahr – Dry Tears
Undefynd – Danceholic
Lani M – Carried Away
Sankie Fayauman – Motherland
MadaGlory – Graceful Dub
Traditional Artist of the year:
Phumla Music – Makhonjwa
MmaAusi – 2 Pula
Esther Mphahlele – Basadi
Miss Hillary – Hangwani
Entertainment Journalist of the year:
Keitumetse Maako
Joy Mphande
Nokuthula Zwane
Mbali Mbatha
Mapule Pule
Song of the year:
Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda
Bassie – Kwelanga 2.0
Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni
Aya Msani – Dubai 2.0
Lwah Ndlunkulu – Mnakwethu
Choreographer of the year:
Delta the Leo
Bontle Modisele
Tlhogi Molefi
Sinethemba Mbatha
Entertainment TV Presenter of the year:
Lerai – Newsish MTV Base
Zanele Potelwa – Hotspot Seli SABC 1
Naledi M – Channel O
Mpumi Mlambo – Ushuni Womhlaba SABC1
Songwriter of the year:
Bongiwe Mngomezulu – Uyangihola
Liema Pantsi – Let me be
Cnethemba Gonelo – Lindishonele
Motlanalo – Goya Goyile
Zoe Modiga – Uyakhazimula
Styled Artist of the year:
Faith K
Moozlie
Tee Fermenso
Kamo Mphela
Anele Zondo (Ney the Bae)
Entertainment TV Producer of the year:
Relebogile Mabotja
Jemma Ford
Poppet Solwandle
Layinah Petersen
Dineo Luseng
Entertainment Radio Producer of the year:
Tlou Tloane – Capricorn Breakfast (Capricorn FM)
Phindile Mthobeni – The AM Prime Show (Emalahleni FM)
Noni Khumalo –The Lunch League (Y)
Dineo Lusenga –The Midday Link Up (Metro FM)
Newcomer of the year:
Noni Muji – Nguye
Ayarhkay – Hamba
Lani M – What you made of
Mega Snowflake – Aketeng
Pop Artist of the year:
Chante –Stay the night
Tasha Baxter – Bipolar Bear
Jamie Lee Sexton – Missing
Anica Kiana – Kiss Me Hard
Music Video of the year:
Liema Pantsi – Let Me Be
Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda
Naledi Aphiwe – Ngiyabonga
Kharishma – Chokeslem
Pabi Cooper – Pabi Jo
Make Up Artist of the year:
Bongi Mlotswa
Nomsa Madida
Gorge Make Up
Nono Linchwe
Hairstylist of the year:
Hair by Nana R
Ntombomzi Lekgoro
Mbalezwehair
Jullz_Hairstylist
Tumelo Mj Afrobotique
Podcaster of the year:
Relebogile Mabotja – The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast
Laconco – Timeline with Laconco
Pharoahi – Popcorn and Cheese
Si Jones – Si Sessions Africa.
