Next-gen leading lady: Shalate Sekhabi

Shalate Sekhabi is textbook entertainment royalty with well-established showbiz parents, although she is discreet about her multi-generational showbiz legacy.

The 24-year-old starlet is the daughter of Aubrey Sekhabi — playwright, director, and artistic director of the South African State Theatre. Her mother, former actress Nontutuzelo Sekhabi, works for the department of arts & culture.

In the past five years she has become a household name playing Shoki in the e.tv daily drama House of Zwide. This year, her career took an exciting trajectory when she starred as Nthabi in the Netflix young-adult series Go! opposite Thandolwethu Zondi, Wonder Ndlovu, and Ntobeko Sishi.

Shalate was born to be in front of the camera and she is only warming up as the hottest next-generation leading lady.

How would you describe the past five years?

Incredible. My start has given me a wonderful foundation and a huge platform that helped me to do many amazing things. I have grown a lot and have learnt how to work with others and understand people. But, above all, I’ve been growing in my craft and expanding my interests.

What has been a highlight?

Graduating in April 2023 from Wits [University of the Witwatersrand] while acting full-time. The course was four years long. I was studying film and television and I got my honours two years ago. It was difficult to juggle both and stay consistent.

There were times I wanted to give up and I’m glad I didn’t. In terms of the work that I have done, Go!, which came out on Netflix this year, is my biggest highlight.

How did you juggle all of it?

The production helped me a lot and worked with my schedule as well. I just did it, I don’t know how. If I had to be in class I would be there and if I was needed on set I would show up. If somehow the schedules weren’t aligning my agent helped in coordinating things for me. You need a lot of support.

What was it like to shoot Go!?

Go! was amazing. Shooting it in Hillbrow was different and tricky because in House of Zwide I was used to a studio set-up. Go! came with its challenges, but it was so nice to be in the world in my character. It was a nice growing moment.