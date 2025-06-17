Next-gen leading lady: Shalate Sekhabi
From House of Zwide to Go!, Shalate Sekhabi continues to soar.
Shalate Sekhabi is textbook entertainment royalty with well-established showbiz parents, although she is discreet about her multi-generational showbiz legacy.
The 24-year-old starlet is the daughter of Aubrey Sekhabi — playwright, director, and artistic director of the South African State Theatre. Her mother, former actress Nontutuzelo Sekhabi, works for the department of arts & culture.
In the past five years she has become a household name playing Shoki in the e.tv daily drama House of Zwide. This year, her career took an exciting trajectory when she starred as Nthabi in the Netflix young-adult series Go! opposite Thandolwethu Zondi, Wonder Ndlovu, and Ntobeko Sishi.
Shalate was born to be in front of the camera and she is only warming up as the hottest next-generation leading lady.
How would you describe the past five years?
Incredible. My start has given me a wonderful foundation and a huge platform that helped me to do many amazing things. I have grown a lot and have learnt how to work with others and understand people. But, above all, I’ve been growing in my craft and expanding my interests.
What has been a highlight?
Graduating in April 2023 from Wits [University of the Witwatersrand] while acting full-time. The course was four years long. I was studying film and television and I got my honours two years ago. It was difficult to juggle both and stay consistent.
There were times I wanted to give up and I’m glad I didn’t. In terms of the work that I have done, Go!, which came out on Netflix this year, is my biggest highlight.
How did you juggle all of it?
The production helped me a lot and worked with my schedule as well. I just did it, I don’t know how. If I had to be in class I would be there and if I was needed on set I would show up. If somehow the schedules weren’t aligning my agent helped in coordinating things for me. You need a lot of support.
What was it like to shoot Go!?
Go! was amazing. Shooting it in Hillbrow was different and tricky because in House of Zwide I was used to a studio set-up. Go! came with its challenges, but it was so nice to be in the world in my character. It was a nice growing moment.
How has fame treated you?
Fame has its ups and downs, for the most part positive — it’s given me many opportunities. But the challenges are navigating people’s opinions and people wanting to come to you on the street to talk to you, no matter how you feel. I’m always running late, so if I’m in a mall and someone stops me for a picture, having to deal with that by being calm and patient takes a lot. You have to understand that in their eyes it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and they are excited to see you.
Where were you born?
I was born in Mafikeng [Mahikeng], but grew up in Pretoria. I’m an only child and grew up in an artsy family. I was sheltered from a lot. I spent a lot of time at home and all my friends came to me. I had to put myself out there when I got to varsity because I was very shy. At the same time, I was in a choir and did dance and drama. I was on stage a lot at school, but as soon as I got off the stage, I would go back into my cocoon.
What was your upbringing like?
My parents met during a play that my father was directing. My dad is an artistic director and my mom now works at the department of arts & culture. They both have drama degrees. They would always push me to go for art things in school. When I was in the choir, they would help me rehearse.
They had access to a lot of artists and musicians. I started doing acting classes when I was eight. I also did a bit of piano classes but, unfortunately, I didn’t stick it through. Singing lessons started when I was nine. I am who I am because of them.
How have their expertise in the industry helped you?
My dad coaches me a lot. Before I got my first role, whenever I had auditions I ran the scenes with both my parents, who would give me notes.
How did you end up on House of Zwide?
I auditioned in 2020. I did my first audition and got a callback. Then I did another chemistry read and got the part. It’s nice to play Shoki’s journey because it has helped me grow a lot. It has afforded me a great opportunity to work on my craft. She wasn’t supposed to last this long in the story. It was supposed to be a short role, but then she started to have her own story.
How is your music career going?
I want to dedicate this year to being consistent with it. I got comfortable because I was on this House of Zwide wave and acting was picking up for me. I released my project [Love Is...] in September 2023 and this year I’m going to release another project.