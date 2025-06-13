Zamani Mbatha: The warrior

It’s a quiet Wednesday afternoon in the Joburg suburb of Killarney, except for the hadedas and cooing doves up in the trees that punctuate my tête-à-tête with actor Zamani Mbatha.

Our catch-up session happens exactly nine years since the last time I interviewed him, when he made his TV acting debut on Mzansi Magic telenovela Isithembiso aged 19. He portrayed a “Jim Comes to Jo’burg” matriculant at a Joburg college.

On Sunday, TV viewers will see the now 27-year-old heartthrob in the highlands of Zululand in the second season of the blockbuster, award-winning production Shaka iLembe, where he takes on the character of Nomahlanjana, the son of Zwide (Wiseman Mncube). Mbatha looks the part with his ripped physique, chiselled face, and heaps of charisma.

Looking back on his nine years in the industry, a period marked by consistency and professionalism, Mbatha says he has rolled with the punches. “Just like any other life, you know you make it and then it’s trials and tribulations, it’s learning and unlearning,” he reflects. “My journey has been beautiful because I have managed to find myself. I always choose the positive side of everything and that has worked in my favour.”

Mbatha’s rise to fame has been impressive, paved with career-defining roles and legions of adoring fans. He has also transformed from an actor into a dependable brand.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he had to pivot into monetising his star power. “I had to make a plan. I had the numbers, as TikTok had gone viral. I already had some partnerships going but it wasn’t solid. I learnt to do things from TikTok that I thought were really cool.” What followed was an offer from a cell-phone giant. Eventually, thanks to his content-creation skills, innovation, and engagement, more brands came knocking.