Zamani Mbatha: The warrior
He is getting ready to shake up Shaka iLembe
It’s a quiet Wednesday afternoon in the Joburg suburb of Killarney, except for the hadedas and cooing doves up in the trees that punctuate my tête-à-tête with actor Zamani Mbatha.
Our catch-up session happens exactly nine years since the last time I interviewed him, when he made his TV acting debut on Mzansi Magic telenovela Isithembiso aged 19. He portrayed a “Jim Comes to Jo’burg” matriculant at a Joburg college.
On Sunday, TV viewers will see the now 27-year-old heartthrob in the highlands of Zululand in the second season of the blockbuster, award-winning production Shaka iLembe, where he takes on the character of Nomahlanjana, the son of Zwide (Wiseman Mncube). Mbatha looks the part with his ripped physique, chiselled face, and heaps of charisma.
Looking back on his nine years in the industry, a period marked by consistency and professionalism, Mbatha says he has rolled with the punches. “Just like any other life, you know you make it and then it’s trials and tribulations, it’s learning and unlearning,” he reflects. “My journey has been beautiful because I have managed to find myself. I always choose the positive side of everything and that has worked in my favour.”
Mbatha’s rise to fame has been impressive, paved with career-defining roles and legions of adoring fans. He has also transformed from an actor into a dependable brand.
During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he had to pivot into monetising his star power. “I had to make a plan. I had the numbers, as TikTok had gone viral. I already had some partnerships going but it wasn’t solid. I learnt to do things from TikTok that I thought were really cool.” What followed was an offer from a cell-phone giant. Eventually, thanks to his content-creation skills, innovation, and engagement, more brands came knocking.
Mbatha is now a sought-after collaborator with brands that sell male beauty products, fitness supplements, alcoholic beverages, and broadcasting/streaming services. He may have come across a winning formula to ensure that he doesn’t end up as a struggling artist. But here he corrects me: “‘Struggling’ only for a lack of a better word. In this industry, it happens that you have work and then you don’t. But one has to maintain a positive outlook. One of the things my sister [Nomzamo Mbatha] taught me was, ‘The eye that you look at life with, is how your life will be.’ This has helped me envision my life. I think because I work hard it will not be easy for me to fall on hard times.”
Circling back to the role of Nomahlanjana, Mbatha says he auditioned for the role in the first season, but didn’t land it. “Fast forward to season two and it felt ‘more right’ to be part of this season. They decided to cast me after recalling my season-one audition.” He adds: “Nomahlanjana is the rightful heir to the throne and is very ambitious and driven by destiny and the fact that he wants to be seen by his father as the favourite. A strong son, the right son of whom his father can be proud and know that he will make a good king some day. He is skilful, ambitious, dangerous, and unpredictable — in short, he is a ticking time bomb.”
Viewers are in for a treat as Mbatha shows off a range that has not been apparent in previous shows. “I didn’t take this role as another acting gig; it was something deep and meaningful. This story is based on the lives of people who actually walked this earth. Nomahlanjana is idlozi [an ancestor] who lives. Before going on set I would go down and pray that he gets closer to me so that I can tell his story in the best way possible. I felt his presence. It was a feeling that empowers you so that when they yell ‘action’ you are ready. Once I was done, I could feel that he stayed with me.”
In preparation for the role, Mbatha underwent rigorous training, including ice baths. “A big thank you to my dunk team. They presented me with my own ice bath. I was also on a solid eating and training plan with the goal to lean up, tone up, and get ripped. I needed to look like an older son,” he says.
Our conversation moves to the wonder of ice baths. Mbatha is a self-appointed advocate of plunging into freezing water, saying that the icy conditions help with decision-making and determination, improve moods, and lead to happiness and positivity.
As Mbatha takes some time off to do more research and prepare for his next big role, he hopes viewers will walk away from Shaka iLembe with a deeper understanding and appreciation of their history. “People will understand, accept, and open their hearts that when we tell our stories the way they are, in the most authentic way, they come out beautifully. We should always open our hearts to learn and unlearn. This is a show that teaches us about our history. We have to appreciate our past.”