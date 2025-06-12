SMag Youth issue is proudly queer and features Shaka iLembe's new stars

SMag's annual June Youth issue, coinciding with International Pride Month, is unapologetically young, black and queer.
On the first of three covers are the new faces of fashion, Ponahalo Mojapelo, Nkuley Masemola and Mordecai Ngubane. The trio is proudly queer, effortlessly cool and undeniably bold. Inside the magazine, they model fluid, nonbinary and genderless styles from up-and-coming local fashion designers.
Luyanda Zuma's face has been plastered all over billboards and TV promos in the last month or so. Now, the 23-year-old fresh-faced starlet graces the second cover of SMag's youth issue. The former Miss SA contestant will be one of the new additions this Sunday when the anticipated second season of Shaka iLembe returns. Zuma is curious, fascinating and on the verge of TV superstardom.
On the third cover is Shalate Sekhabi. From House of Zwide on e.tv to Go! on Netflix, the 24-year-old next-Gen leading lady continues to soar.
On the cover of SMan is next-Gen leading man Zamani Mbatha, who is getting ready to shake things up on Shaka iLembe on Mzansi Magic.
Image: Aart Verrips
Ahead of the magazine dropping on Friday, here are some highlights from the new issue:
Image: Aart Verrips
Zuma on playing Liyana, Shaka's (Lemogang Tsipa) love interest: When she steps into the story, she steps in as a naive girl, but strong as well. She is not interested in marriage because she sees herself as the Mkabayi [Dawn Thandeka King] of her generation.
She goes through so much that SA will feel for her. Her story brings in a different element of Shaka. She changes the narrative about what we have always read, that Shaka is a strong soldier, unbreakable and dehumanised. Liyana’s character comes in to bring out his human side and vulnerability.
Image: Aart Verrips
Sekhabi on being showbiz royalty: My parents met during a play that my father was directing. My dad is an artistic director [Aubrey Sekhabi] and my mom now works at the department of arts & culture [Nontutuzelo Sekhabi]. They both have drama degrees. They would always push me to go for art things in school.
When I was in the choir, they would help me rehearse. They had access to a lot of artists and musicians. I started doing acting classes when I was eight. I also did a bit of piano classes but unfortunately, I didn’t stick it through. Singing lessons started when I was nine. I am who I am because of them.
Mbatha on his nine-year acting career: Just as in any other life, you know, you make it and then it’s trials and tribulations, it’s learning and unlearning. My journey has been beautiful because I’ve managed to find myself. I always choose the positive side of everything and that has worked in my favour.
Image: Aart Verrips
Zuma on entering Miss SA again this year: I was in a bad space in 2022; I was coming from a heavy relationship. People would watch Crown Chasers [Miss SA reality TV show] and be concerned about me because I was always crying. Mentally, I was not there. I was in a space [where I] needed comfort more than competition.
I learnt that you need to block out the noise and chase your dream. The one thing that was constantly on my mind cost me my dream.
*Get your free copy of SMag on Friday, found inside when you purchase the Sowetan newspaper only this Friday.
