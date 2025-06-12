Editor's letter: Learn how to fall

Before you learn how to fly, you first have to learn how to fall. Paul Simon documents that mood and journey in his 1973 song Learn How to Fall.

“You got to drift in the breeze before you set your sails,” the US singer belts out. This issue marks my 10-year work anniversary, a period characterised by remarkable storytelling and profound personal growth. Having to crawl before learning to walk has been the biggest lesson.

When taking a trip down memory lane, my mother enjoys reminding me of my delayed motor skills; apparently, as a toddler I walked a little later than my peers. Mama, today I confidently take my first step, more confident and less clumsy.

“You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step,” Martin Luther King Jr. famously said. So, what does this mature and rhythmic gait look like? Allow me to brag for a second! An exclusive tête-à-tête in April with Italian fashion mogul Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel and president of OTB — the parent group of Diesel, Jil Sander, Marni, Maison Margiela, and Viktor & Rolf — in his luxury suite at The Silo Hotel in Cape Town certainly ranks high.

Our chat put the spotlight on the brilliance of fashion superlatives Martin Margiela, John Galliano, David LaChapelle, and Glenn Martens.

A month later, I was on a virtual call, having a heart-to-heart with creative geniuses Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter, the duo behind Dutch label Botter (read about it on the next page). Throughout the video call, I was low-key screaming, kicking, and punching the air. But I stayed cool as a cucumber and kept my poker face on.