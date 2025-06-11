Amapiano reignited the DJing flame in my heart – Skyla Tylaa

British-based Jamaican DJ and producer Skyla Tylaa is the next big thing. The 24-year-old international DJ, born Lucy Batty, continues with her global takeover with her genre-defying sound that heavily infuses amapiano.
Her debut single, Bombshell (Cheza), is a collaboration with Diamond Platnumz, Tyler ICU, Khalil Harrison and DJ Exit. Sowetan gets to know Skyla Tylaa:
How did you get into the amapiano dance scene?
I was blessed to meet DJ Maphorisa, Major League DJz and Uncle Vinny at a Wizkid recording camp in Ghana in 2021. They put me onto the sound and introduced me to the culture. They took me under their wings, as they saw I had a genuine interest and love for the sound. When I first visited SA, they were showing me the ropes.
They took me to gigs, sessions and showed me parts of the country such as Joburg, Pretoria and Soweto. These relationships motivated me to take my DJ career even more seriously. I was DJing before, but amapiano reignited the flame in my heart.
How did Bombshell (Cheza) come about?
Tyler and I had a session in London in spring last year. He presented the idea for the record, which was the amazing production and a vibey chorus and verse by Khalil. I loved it. Those two really don’t miss.
While touring later that summer, I began teasing the record. I met Benny, a dope choreographer from SA, who shared the same excitement about the record. He later created a dance challenge that was extra ammunition to push the record online and during my live sets.
In November, Diamond expressed his interest in jumping on the record and I couldn’t say “No” to a legend. He added his verse and that took the hype around the record to an entirely new level.
Working with artists such as Wizkid and Rihanna, how did that impact your career?
Working with artists such as Wizkid and Rihanna has shown me that if I work hard and smart, I can become successful in this industry. I learnt so much being on tour with Wiz. I saw first-hand how tirelessly he works.
With Rihanna, I saw how continued success in music and branding can lead to success in other sectors.
Who else in SA would you like to collaborate with?
DBN Gogo, 2wobunnies, Shimza and Tyla.
How do you balance family life and your busy work schedule?
I always make sure to speak with my family and friends every day. I speak with my sister, nephews and niece every day. It helps me to be present at home and helps home to be present with me wherever I am.
What is your biggest career goal?
I have a few, but one of my biggest goals is to headline Tomorrowland.
