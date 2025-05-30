Puma steers the style conversation with a bold new Speedcat colourway
Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo takes the wheel in the campaign celebrating the latest iteration of the brand’s iconic motorsport-inspired sneaker
Originally designed for Formula 1 drivers in 1999, the Puma Speedcat is a bold symbol of self-expression, capturing a spirit of freedom and unpredictability. It was brought back from the Puma archive for its 25th anniversary, rewriting the legacy of this motorsport-inspired style for a new generation.
The reimagined Puma Speedcat was introduced in the summer of 2024 with immediate celebrity co-signs — think Grammy award winner Dua Lipa and K-pop sensation Rosé — and sell-out appeal. By October last year it was named the hottest sneaker on the Lyst Index, the quarterly ranking of the hottest brands and products based on shopper behaviour, including searches, product views, social media mentions and sales.
Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo joined Puma for a joyride to celebrate the sneaker’s original SA debut — and now she’s continuing her road trip with the brand in a campaign showcasing the newest Speedcat drop: a high-contrast Royal Blue and White edition that injects fresh energy into this iconic sneaker’s sleek silhouette.
The unisex Puma Speedcat OG sneaker in Royal Blue and White, R1,999, is available from Puma.com, Puma retail stores, Office London, Sportscene, Archive and JD Sports.
This article was sponsored by Puma.