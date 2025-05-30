Puma steers the style conversation with a bold new Speedcat colourway

Originally designed for Formula 1 drivers in 1999, the Puma Speedcat is a bold symbol of self-expression, capturing a spirit of freedom and unpredictability. It was brought back from the Puma archive for its 25th anniversary, rewriting the legacy of this motorsport-inspired style for a new generation.

The reimagined Puma Speedcat was introduced in the summer of 2024 with immediate celebrity co-signs — think Grammy award winner Dua Lipa and K-pop sensation Rosé — and sell-out appeal. By October last year it was named the hottest sneaker on the Lyst Index, the quarterly ranking of the hottest brands and products based on shopper behaviour, including searches, product views, social media mentions and sales.