How pageant helped Simphiwe Mnisi discover his roots

Simphiwe Mnisi was crowned Mr Teen Heritage International in Antipolo City in the Philippines this month. The 18-year-old Mpumalanga model represented SA and competed among 10 countries in the male teenage category (ages 14 –17 years). Mnisi opens up about how being a cultural ambassador for SA helped him connect with his roots:
What surprising discovery did you make about your heritage during the competition
It opened me to discover my roots. I'm Swati from both my parents. I didn't grow up with my dad, but I knew that from my mother's side. I learned about my grandfather, great-grandfather, basically my great-descendants and spiritual, more on my mom’s side of the family. My clan name is Mvuleni, which means rain. Recently, when I won Mr Heritage International in the Philippines, it started raining, but there was no thunder. In my family, that means blessings from my great-descendants.
What makes the Mr Heritage brand a great platform for young men?
Most young men seem to hide their emotions. By joining the Mr Heritage platform, I've had to share emotions that I never thought I would share with anyone. For young men, it's raising awareness, to say it's okay to show emotions – regardless of whether it seems weak. To us, it's showing as strength. This allows us to be more open and grow, not only as men but as a brotherhood. My favourite thing was forming a brotherhood and building a sense of connection and trust and knowing that I'm not alone. As much as I didn't grow up with a father figure, it taught me things that looking back I'm grateful to have a strong parent who is willing to always be there for me and the brotherhood that I have formed for life.
How was the transition from a modelling into pageantry?
I started modelling with my coach, Kgomotso Seboko. He had been training me on how to act and put myself on display for big modelling events. When Mr Heritage came up, he suggested that I at least give it a try and audition for it. Maybe I would enjoy the pageantry side of things. What made me stay in the pageantry is that I had a lot of support, not only from my coach but my family and everyone that surrounded me.
How has Mr Heritage changed your outlook on life?
Before I auditioned for Mr Heritage, I wasn't a social person. Since winning Mr Heritage, I realised I have developed confidence and it's making me more open to speaking to new people, willing to take the initiative to put myself out there and promote what I want to do. Basically, seeing things anew. I’m grateful for the opportunity.
How pageant helped Simphiwe Mnisi discover his roots
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
