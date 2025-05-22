Khanyisile Ngwenya on winning Savanna Comics’ Newcomer Award, being the next big thing

In honour of Africa Day this Sunday, SMag's latest digital cover celebrates the magical power of comedian Khanyisile Ngwenya, who went for gold at the 12th Annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.
The Soweto-born comedian is fresh off winning the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award last month.
Ngwenya has been living with osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare genetic disorder that makes bones thin and brittle. Ahead of her 40th birthday, she gives us a lesson in authentic representation, taking up space and being the next big thing:
How does it feel to be on the digital cover of SMag?
I woke up this morning thinking, “A whole me is going to be on an SMag cover, what?” I’m excited, I’ve even depleted my English bundles that could explain and express what I’m feeling right now. I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity – it makes me feel that I’ve made it and I’m an inch closer to headlining Madison Square Garden in the US.
How was your first night after winning the Newcomer Award?
When I got to my hotel room, I had my award and envelope in my hands. I opened it and cried at the sight of my name. I couldn’t believe it. I’ve always wanted to see my name in bright lights.
Do you feel seen by the industry?
Yes, definitely. Though what many don’t realise is that someone like me could be a tick in the box, similar to where I work. I always have to raise the box and make them realise that I’m not just that, but more. What many don’t realise is that I’m representing three people in one – black people, women and differently abled people. Hence, it’s a responsibility for me to never give up and push representation for those who look like me.
Celeste Ntuli has called you the next big thing. How does that feel?
I was lost for words. I couldn’t believe she said that about me; it was the biggest compliment I’ve ever received. I even texted and thanked her. It's a big deal for someone like Celeste to show out loud that they see me.
What kind of pressure comes with being a trailblazer?
I’ve always wanted to see myself represented, as there are very few people like me. So, this is a responsibility I want to take with both hands and run with. I remember back in the day, there was a Khanyisile who used to hide herself in her house because she was so scared to be laughed at by other kids. I know there is a Khanyisile who is going through the same thing right now.
I want them to come out and know that their weakness is their superpower and they should never dim their light. At home, I am treated normally, even my cousins forget about my limitations, as I was never raised to think or feel like that. This is something I want many to remember about differently abled people, that they are just as normal.
What does the future look like?
I want to take up space everywhere in the world. I’d like to one day sell out Madison Square Garden and probably have Celeste Ntuli and if Trevor Noah isn’t busy, on the line-up.
* This article forms part of a commercial collaboration with Savanna
