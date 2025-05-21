Jenna Clifford, 65, succumbs to cancer

Renowned local jewellery designer Jenna Clifford has died at 65 after a battle with cancer, her family confirmed in a statement.
Her three daughters, Shayna, Chanelle and Summer, confirmed in a joint statement that Clifford died on Tuesday night, surrounded by her family and close friends.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share that our beloved mother, Jenna Clifford, has passed away. Earlier this year, mom was diagnosed with cancer at an advanced stage,” the family said in a statement.
“She undertook treatment with unwavering courage, grace, dignity, strength and endless gratitude. Sadly, the severity of her illness meant that she and we knew that her remaining time with us would be limited. On the evening of 20 May 2025, surrounded by her family and completely enveloped in our love, she passed away peacefully.
“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, warmth and love from so many people who have drawn close to mom and us. We want to thank the doctors, nurses and the entire medical team at Morningside Medi Clinic who cared for mom with such compassion. And to each of you who sent messages, shared memories, held us in your hearts and prayed for mom – we want you to know how truly grateful we are for your kindness and care.”
Clifford founded her signature jewellery brand in 1992, becoming a force in the fashion world over the last three decades.
“Our mom was a one-off; she was charismatic and unique. She was loving, kind, generous and brave. Everything mom did, she did with integrity and love,” the statement continued.
“Our mom was an icon, mentor, friend and hero to so many. To hear and read your stories – to see our mom through your eyes – has been incredibly moving and truly comforting. She touched so many lives with her kindness, her unstinting generosity of spirit and her steadfast belief in the transformative and redeeming power of love. Mom cared deeply for others, poured love into countless lives and lived a life of self-sacrifice.
“Her character was magnetic, she was inspiring and she believed passionately in supporting others to realise their inherent potential. Her passionate belief in others encouraged so many to elevate their ambitions and dream bigger. She was at her happiest when she was supporting others to achieve their dreams. Mom’s greatest legacy is one of joyful giving. She was deeply generous with her time, her inspired ideas and her love. She always gave happily, freely and without hesitation.”
Shayna, Chanelle and Summer promised to continue with their mother’s legacy.
“We love our mom with all our hearts and feel so blessed to have her powerful, guiding example for life. Mom’s magnificent jewellery is a reflection of her beautiful heart and soul – her passion, creativity and her mission to connect people through beautiful, meaningful creations,” they said.
“Our family business, Jenna Clifford, is her life’s work and is at the heart of our family. We are dedicated to building on mom’s solid foundations and to continuing the remarkable Jenna Clifford story. We want you to know that we sincerely value our relationship with you. You are an important part of our Jenna Clifford family and we are grateful that we shall together ensure that mom’s legacy endures.
“Our family will be coming together for a small, private funeral in the days ahead. We know how many lives our mother touched, and we’ll also be hosting a memorial gathering in Johannesburg to honour and celebrate her life with those who loved her. We’ll share details of this memorial in due course. We shall always treasure the memory of our precious mother as she was – beautiful, loving and full of life.”

